ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Date, Time, How To Check And Direct Link To Download
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final results for September 2025 on Monday, Nov. 3.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is scheduled to declare the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final results and merit lists on Monday, Nov. 3. Candidates can check their results on the official ICAI websites at icai.org and icai.nic.in/caresult.
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Timings
The CA Intermediate and Final results will be released around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3, while the Foundation results will be made available around 5 p.m.
Students can check and download their scorecards by entering their registration number and roll number.
ICAI CA September 2025 Result Direct Link
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: How To Download
Visit the official website at https://icai.nic.in/caresult/.
Click on the relevant link for Final, Intermediate, or Foundation under the ‘Check Results’ section.
Enter your roll number and captcha code.
The result will be displayed on the screen.
To view the merit list, click on ‘Check Merit List’ and enter the required credentials.
Download and save the result and merit list for future reference.
Students are advised to check their ICAI CA Result 2025 only through official websites and to ignore any fake links circulating on social media. Downloading the digital marksheet is crucial, as it is considered valid for future references, including membership applications and further studies.
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Revaluation And Verification
According to reports, students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for answer sheet revaluation. ICAI will soon open the verification window for this purpose. Candidates should ensure that their login credentials are correct before accessing the portal. All official notifications regarding revaluation and verification will be available on https://icai.org/.
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Exam Details
The CA Final examinations were conducted on Sept. 3, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14. The Intermediate exams took place on Sept. 4, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15. The Foundation exams were held on Sept. 16, 18, 20 and 22.
According to a report in The Times of India, around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the ICAI CA September 2025 examinations across India and abroad.