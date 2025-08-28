'Never Said I Will Retire Or Someone Else Should Retire At 75': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
On the issue of retiring at 75 years, Bhagwat said he had quoted late RSS leader Moropant Pingle in Nagpur recently while highlighting his witticism.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted he had never stated that he would retire or someone else should retire at 75.
The comments by Bhagwat put at rest speculation over his recent remarks on retirement of leaders which was seen as a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Modi and Bhagwat turn 75 next month.
"We are ready to retire anytime in life and ready to work as long as Sangh wants us to work," Bhagwat said responding to questions during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh here.
"He was so witty that his witticism made you bounce in your chair...Once in our programme, we all were there all-India karyakartas and he (Pingle) completed his 75 years. So he was given a shawl and was asked to say something...he stood up and said that 'you might be thinking that you have felicitated me but I know when this shawl is given it means you sit in a chair calmly and see what happens," Bhagwat said. Pingle was felicitated with a shawl on attaining the age of 75 years.
The RSS chief clarified that his reference to 75 years was not directed at any leader's retirement.
“So this is not for the retirement of anybody or for myself. We are ready to retire anytime in life. And, we are ready to work as long as Sangh wants us to work,” he said.
"I never said that I will retire or someone else should retire."
The RSS chief said in the Sangh, swayamsewaks are given a job, whether they want it or not, and they have to do it.
"I am eighty years old and the Sangh will ask me to go run a Shakha. I will have to go. I cannot say I have completed 75 years and I want to enjoy the retirement benefits . There are no benefits in Sangh,” he said.
Bhagwat also said there are many people in the RSS who can be its chief.
“I am Sarsanghchalak. Do you think I am the only one who can be Sarsanghchalak? There are at least ten people sitting in this hall. Anytime they can take this mantle and carry on,” he added.
“But, they are very busy. And their contributions are valuable. They cannot be spared. I was the one who can be spared,” Bhagwat said in a lighter vein.