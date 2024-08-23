Himachal Pradesh to Auction Limestone Blocks Via Pact With MSTC

The Himachal Pradesh government has signed a pact with Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Ltd. to facilitate e-auction services for mining leases and composite licenses in the state, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said on Friday.

Chauhan said the state government will auction two big blocks of limestone in Arki tehsil of Solan district and Sunni tehsil of Shimla district.

The limestone from these blocks is of fine quality, making it highly valuable for use in cement, steel, glass and fertiliser industries, the minister said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Director of Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on behalf of the state government and Regional Manager Nitin Anand representing Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Ltd., a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, according to a statement issued here.

Further, Chauhan highlighted that the auction of these mineral mines would not only boost the state's revenue but also create employment opportunities for the local population.

On Friday, the minister also presided over the 231st meeting of the Board of Directors of HP General Industries Corporation Ltd here.

During the meeting, the board approved a 7% dividend payment to the Himachal Pradesh government for fiscal 2023, amounting to Rs 50.06 lakh. This dividend represents a 2% increase over the state government's standard directive of 5%, the statement said.

The minister said the corporation witnessed a strong performance during April-May 2024, in which it reported a profit of approximately Rs 2.85 crore.