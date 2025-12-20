Guwahati Airport Expansion Opens Path For Local Goods To Tap Global Markets: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the extension of the Guwahati airport will allow local goods to tap global markets, while improving connectivity in the entire North East. He inaugurated the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

"This development of infrastructure is becoming a major hallmark of India's journey of development; it boosts industries, gives investors confidence in connectivity. It opens the path for local products to reach around the world, and the biggest confidence is gained by that youth for whom new opportunities are being created," the PM said at a public meeting.

Modi said the new terminal building will further enhance capacity and projected more than 12.5 million passengers will be able to travel. "This means a large number of tourists will also be able to visit Assam. It will also make it easier for devotees to visit Maa Kamakhya," the PM said.

India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, the airport’s design draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage under the theme “Bamboo Orchids”.