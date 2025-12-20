Guwahati Airport Expansion Opens Path For Local Goods To Tap Global Markets: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the extension of the Guwahati airport will allow local goods to tap global markets, while improving connectivity in the entire North East. He inaugurated the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati.
"This development of infrastructure is becoming a major hallmark of India's journey of development; it boosts industries, gives investors confidence in connectivity. It opens the path for local products to reach around the world, and the biggest confidence is gained by that youth for whom new opportunities are being created," the PM said at a public meeting.
Modi said the new terminal building will further enhance capacity and projected more than 12.5 million passengers will be able to travel. "This means a large number of tourists will also be able to visit Assam. It will also make it easier for devotees to visit Maa Kamakhya," the PM said.
India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, the airport’s design draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage under the theme “Bamboo Orchids”.
PM Modi said the government is prioritising rapid infrastructure development as it aims for a developed nation status by 2047.
"I am happy that today Assam and the Northeast are leading this mission. We prioritized the Northeast through the Act East Policy, and today, we are seeing Assam emerge as India's Eastern Gateway. Assam is playing the role of a bridge connecting India to ASEAN countries. This beginning will go a long way. And Assam will become the engine of a developed India in many sectors," he said.
Modi underlined that railway connectivity has also undergone a revolutionary change, with the Bogibeel Bridge reducing the distance between Upper Assam and the rest of the country. The Vande Bharat Express running from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri has reduced travel time.
Modi further highlighted that Assam is also benefiting from the development of waterways, with cargo traffic doubling.