Government Proposes Stricter Safety Standards On Electric Powertrain Construction Vehicles

The ministry in a draft notification has suggested amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to promote the adoption of electric vehicles across various industries.

16 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Trucks on highway. Representative image. (Photo: Indira Tjokorda /Unsplash)</p></div>
Trucks on highway. Representative image. (Photo: Indira Tjokorda /Unsplash)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed stricter safety standards for electric powertrain construction equipment, including dumpers and excavators, starting Oct. 1, 2024.

The ministry, in a draft notification, has suggested amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to promote the adoption of electric vehicles across various industries.

According to the draft rule, from Oct. 1, 2024, construction equipment vehicles with electric powertrains must comply with the requirements specified in AIS-174 until the relevant BIS standards are established under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016.

Electric and hybrid powertrains are being used in construction equipment vehicles.

According to the notification, any objections or suggestions that may be received from any person in respect of the said draft rules before the expiry of the aforesaid period will be considered by the central government.

(With Inputs From PTI)

