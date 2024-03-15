Government Approves 17% Wage Hike For 1.10 Lakh Employees Of LIC

The government has approved a 17% overall hike in wages for more than 1.10 lakh employees of insurance giant Life Insurance Corp..The wage hike approval has come days after the government cleared a similar raise for the employees of public sector banks..The wage hike for LIC employees is effective from August 1, 2022, the insurer said..NPS contribution is enhanced from 10% to 14% of nearly 24,000 employees who joined after April 1, 2010, it said while thanking the government for the wage revision..A one-time ex-gratia payment to LIC pensioners was also made to more than 30,000 pensioners and family pensioners, it said..Earlier this week, the government had given no objection to a 17% wage hike for bank employees effective Nov. 1, 2022.