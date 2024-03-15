NDTV ProfitNationGovernment Approves 17% Wage Hike For 1.10 Lakh Employees Of LIC
Government Approves 17% Wage Hike For 1.10 Lakh Employees Of LIC

The wage hike approval has come days after the government cleared a similar raise for the employees of public sector banks.

15 Mar 2024, 10:17 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>LIC building. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) </p></div>
LIC building. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The government has approved a 17% overall hike in wages for more than 1.10 lakh employees of insurance giant Life Insurance Corp.

The wage hike for LIC employees is effective from August 1, 2022, the insurer said.

NPS contribution is enhanced from 10% to 14% of nearly 24,000 employees who joined after April 1, 2010, it said while thanking the government for the wage revision.

A one-time ex-gratia payment to LIC pensioners was also made to more than 30,000 pensioners and family pensioners, it said.

Earlier this week, the government had given no objection to a 17% wage hike for bank employees effective Nov. 1, 2022.

