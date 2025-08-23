Ganesh Chaturthi: A 41-Foot-Tall Idol Gets Ready In Assam | Watch

Guwahati is gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi with preparations in full swing, as the city readies to unveil what is being claimed as the tallest Lord Ganesh idol in the North East. A 41-foot-tall idol is being erected at Fatasil Ambari, surpassing last year’s 35-foot structure.

"Our preparations are going on in full swing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The artisans from Kolkata and locals are engaged to build the 41-feet-tall idol. Last year, we built a 35-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh. Every year we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, we are inviting Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma," Samba Sivarao, advisor of the organising committee, told ANI.

The organisers said the idol has been crafted without plastics or synthetic colours, continuing their focus on eco-friendly celebrations. Last year too, the festivities carried an environmental theme.

This year, the pandal will be based on "Operation Sindoor," drawing inspiration from the Indian Armed Forces' decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists, according to ANI.