Fire Destroys Flat Interior In Mumbai Highrise
A fire erupted in a flat in a 22-storey residential building in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday, officials said. No one was injured.

25 Aug 2025, 07:02 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation. (Photo source: PTI)</p></div>
Image for representation. (Photo source: PTI)
The blaze erupted in a 12th floor flat in the Vaishnav Height building located on Rani Sati Marg, opposite Balaji Hospital in Goregaon (East), around 3.30 pm, a civic official said.

The fire gutted the electric wiring, electronic devices, furniture, and other household materials in the flat.

Eight fire engines extinguished the blaze after two-and-a-half hours around 6 pm, officials said.

The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately.

