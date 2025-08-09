Eight Killed After Wall Collapses In Delhi's Jaitpur Amid Heavy Rains

Business NewsNationalEight Killed After Wall Collapses In Delhi's Jaitpur Amid Heavy Rains
The national capital was lashed by heavy rain overnight and the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the day.
The national capital was lashed by heavy rain overnight and the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the day.

Eight people were killed when a wall collapsed near Mohan Baba Mandir in Harinagar, Jaitapur, amid heavy rains in the national capital on Saturday morning, officials said. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with police teams, the Delhi Fire Service said.

The fire department received a call about the incident at 9.16 am on Saturday morning, it said.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, officials added.

The national capital was lashed by heavy rain overnight and the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the day. The downpour began late at 11 pm on Friday, lashing multiple parts of Delhi-NCR.

