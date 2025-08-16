Business NewsNationalEarnestly Wish Friends In Ukraine Peace, Progress: PM Modi To Zelenskyy
ADVERTISEMENT

Earnestly Wish Friends In Ukraine Peace, Progress: PM Modi To Zelenskyy

Wishing India on its Independence Day, Zelenskyy on Friday said he hoped New Delhi would contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia.

16 Aug 2025, 08:52 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy on June 14, 2024. (File image: PIB)</p></div>
File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy on June 14, 2024. (File image: PIB)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the people of Ukraine a future marked by peace and.progress as he thanked its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his Independence Day wishes.

Wishing India on its Independence Day, Zelenskyy on Friday said he hoped New Delhi would contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia.

Modi said on X, "Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity."

Responding to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu's Independence Day message, Modi said, "May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish... may both countries further strengthen and deepen this relationship bringing peace, development as well as security to our people."

ALSO READ

Trump-Putin Summit: India Lauds 'Pursuit Of Peace', Hopes For Early End To Ukraine Conflict
Opinion
Trump-Putin Summit: India Lauds 'Pursuit Of Peace', Hopes For Early End To Ukraine Conflict
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT