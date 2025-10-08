Delhi Rains: SpiceJet Issues Fresh Travel Advisory For Delhi Passengers Due To Bad Weather

As many as 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to heavy rain in the national capital, PTI reported citing an official.

Several areas across the national capital experienced intense rainfall on Tuesday afternoon and night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for Delhi, predicting moderate showers accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning

The official said that out of the 15 flights, 8 were diverted to Jaipur, 5 to Lucknow and 2 to Chandigarh.

On Tuesday night, IndiGo also issued a travel advisory stating, "Travel Advisory. There’s a heavy downpour over Delhi at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you’re travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual. We're monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible. Please check your flight status on our app or website before leaving. Remember, we’re here if you need anything along the way."

Air India also post on a social media post on X and said earlier, "Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow moving traffic."