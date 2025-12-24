Delhi Metro Celebrates 23 Years Of Operations With Trusty Train TS-01

The Delhi Metro marked 23 years of operations on Tuesday, focusing on the continued service of its first train, known as TS-01, which began running in 2002.

The first section of the Delhi Metro (Shahdara - Tis Hazari section) was inaugurated on Dec. 24 by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The train remains in daily revenue service on the network, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp. said. TS-01 has run about 2.9 million kilometres (1.8 million miles), carried more than 60 million passengers and completed about 2.4 million door operations, according to the press release.

TS-01 entered service as a four-car train. Delhi Metro expanded it to six cars in 2014 and to eight cars in 2023 to meet rising passenger demand, DMRC said.

The train was built by the MRM Consortium in South Korea and shipped to Kolkata before being transported to New Delhi on the Indian Railways network, DMRC said. The initial cost for the four-car configuration was about Rs 24 crore.

DMRC said the train’s propulsion system uses regenerative braking to recover roughly 40% of the power it consumes, reducing overall energy use.

The metro agency said TS-01 has undergone two major overhauls by DMRC’s maintenance team. It has maintained a mean distance between failures (MDBF) of about 85,000 kilometres, above the contractual minimum requirement of 40,000 kilometres, DMRC said.