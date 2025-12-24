Delhi Metro Celebrates 23 Years Of Operations With Trusty Train TS-01
TS-01 entered service as a four-car train. Delhi Metro expanded it to six cars in 2014 and to eight cars in 2023 to meet rising passenger demand, DMRC said.
The Delhi Metro marked 23 years of operations on Tuesday, focusing on the continued service of its first train, known as TS-01, which began running in 2002.
The first section of the Delhi Metro (Shahdara - Tis Hazari section) was inaugurated on Dec. 24 by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The train remains in daily revenue service on the network, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp. said. TS-01 has run about 2.9 million kilometres (1.8 million miles), carried more than 60 million passengers and completed about 2.4 million door operations, according to the press release.
The train was built by the MRM Consortium in South Korea and shipped to Kolkata before being transported to New Delhi on the Indian Railways network, DMRC said. The initial cost for the four-car configuration was about Rs 24 crore.
DMRC said the train’s propulsion system uses regenerative braking to recover roughly 40% of the power it consumes, reducing overall energy use.
The metro agency said TS-01 has undergone two major overhauls by DMRC’s maintenance team. It has maintained a mean distance between failures (MDBF) of about 85,000 kilometres, above the contractual minimum requirement of 40,000 kilometres, DMRC said.
TS#01 - THE TRAIN THAT STARTED DELHI METRO'S JOURNEY— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 24, 2025
On a cold December morning back in 2002, the journey of the Delhi Metro started and with it, commenced the story of India's most successful mass transport system. Today, the 24th of December 2025 marks the completion of 23â¦ pic.twitter.com/YMaFQfbD4C
Upgrades In TS-01
The TS-01 went through midlife rehabilitation in 2024 with the following upgrades. The latest IP-based PAPIS (Passenger announcement and passenger information system) with following features:
CCTV: To increase the safety and security of the passengers.
Integrated Passenger Emergency Alarms: To increase passenger convenience and safety.
LCD Based Dynamic Route Map & Public information boards: To provide real time information of stations & door opening directions as well as safety videos to the passengers.
Door Refurbishment: To improve the reliability of the door system.
Fire Detection system: To increase passenger safety.
Relay Panel Refurbishment: To improve the reliability and punctuality of the train.
Mobile/Laptop Socket outlet: For convenience of commuters.
Interior & Cab Exterior Repainting: To improve the aesthetics of the train.