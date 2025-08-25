Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Metro Travel To Get Costlier In Delhi-NCR From Today—Check New Slabs, Revised Rates

The new fare slabs will be: Rs 11 for 0-2 km, Rs 21 for 2-5 km, Rs 32 for 5-12 km, Rs 43 for 12-21 km, Rs 54 for 21-32 km, and Rs 64 for beyond 32 km. DMRC has also announced different fare slabs for Sundays and national holidays. It will charge Rs 11 for 0-2km, Rs 11 for 2-5 km, Rs 21 for 5-12 km, Rs 32 for 12-21 km, Rs 43 for 21-32 km and Rs 54 for more than 32 km.

However, on Sundays and national holidays, the metro fares remain slightly lower, starting at Rs 11 and going up to Rs 54. According to the DMRC, the marginal increase is intended to support operational efficiency while keeping metro travel affordable for daily commuters.

Despite the fare hike, commuters using the DMRC smart cards for travel will continue to receive a 10% discount on every journey, along with an additional 10% discount during off-peak hours (before 8 AM, between 12 PM–5 PM, and after 9 PM).