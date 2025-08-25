Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Metro Travel To Get Costlier In Delhi-NCR From Today—Check New Slabs, Revised Rates
Delhi Metro Fare Hike: "The increase is minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto Rs 5 for the Airport Express Line)," said DMRC.
Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised passenger fares which will come into effect starting from today, Aug. 25. The fare has been hiked from Re 1 to Rs 4, depending upon the distance of travel on the route, according to the metro operator. A similar increase is implemented for the Airport Express Line, where the hike ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 5.
"The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5. The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards," DMRC said in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter).
Delhi Metro New Fare Slabs
The new fare slabs will be: Rs 11 for 0-2 km, Rs 21 for 2-5 km, Rs 32 for 5-12 km, Rs 43 for 12-21 km, Rs 54 for 21-32 km, and Rs 64 for beyond 32 km. DMRC has also announced different fare slabs for Sundays and national holidays. It will charge Rs 11 for 0-2km, Rs 11 for 2-5 km, Rs 21 for 5-12 km, Rs 32 for 12-21 km, Rs 43 for 21-32 km and Rs 54 for more than 32 km.
However, on Sundays and national holidays, the metro fares remain slightly lower, starting at Rs 11 and going up to Rs 54. According to the DMRC, the marginal increase is intended to support operational efficiency while keeping metro travel affordable for daily commuters.
Despite the fare hike, commuters using the DMRC smart cards for travel will continue to receive a 10% discount on every journey, along with an additional 10% discount during off-peak hours (before 8 AM, between 12 PM–5 PM, and after 9 PM).