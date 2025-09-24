Self-styled Godman Booked For 'Sexually Harassing' 17 Students At Delhi Institute

This is not the first time Saraswati has faced such allegations. Police sources said a case of fraud and molestation was lodged against him at Defence Colony police station in 2009, while another molestation complaint was filed at Vasant Kunj police station in 2016.

During the inquiry, the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students with EWS scholarships were recorded. Of these, 17 alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances and they recorded their statements in front of a magistrate.

Police have seized the Volvo car bearing the diplomatic number and lodged a second FIR on Aug. 25. The accused has been evading arrest ever since, they said.

Meanwhile, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Karnataka's Sringeri has distanced itself from Saraswati.

"The public is hereby informed that Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri (Peetham). As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him," the statement said.

It further said that the peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding the "illegal acts" committed by Saraswati.

The statement added that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved the running of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research in the name of the Peetham from Plot No. 7, Institutional Area, Phase II, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

"The Peetham administers the institution through a Governing Council, chaired by Dr Krishna Venkatesh, a respected educationist, along with other distinguished individuals. The Governing Council is actively taking steps to ensure the welfare of students and to prevent any disruption to the ongoing educational programmes," it said.

Police said efforts are underway to trace Saraswati and multiple teams have been formed. Sources also said that teams are keeping a strict vigil at airports to prevent him from fleeing the country.

A source claimed that his last location was traced in Agra, and teams are conducting raids.

"Teams have been conducting raids at his known hideouts in Delhi and neighbouring states, including Agra, where his last location was found," said the source.