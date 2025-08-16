Business NewsNationalChinese FM Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday For Border Talks: Foreign Ministry
Chinese FM Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday For Border Talks: Foreign Ministry

Wang will attend the 24th meeting of the Special Representatives meeting on the China-India boundary issue.

16 Aug 2025, 05:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Minister of External Affairs and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Image: DD News)</p></div>
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will begin a two-day visit to India on Monday for the next round of border talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the foreign ministry here announced on Saturday.

During the visit, Wang will attend the 24th meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) meeting on the China-India boundary issue, the brief announcement said.

Wang, along with NSA Doval, heads the Special Representatives dialogue mechanism aimed at addressing the vexed border dispute spanning the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Doval travelled to China in December last and held the 23rd round of talks with Wang, weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to revive various dialogue mechanisms between the two sides at their meeting in the Russian city of Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Wang’s visit comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, scheduled for Aug. 31–Sept. 1 in the Chinese city of Tianjin, which Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend.

