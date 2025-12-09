CG Police Constable Result 2025 Declared: Trade Test, PET Scorecard Now Available At cgpolice.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Police Department on Tuesday has officially announced the CG Police Constable Result 2025 at the official portal cgpolice.gov.in.

The CG Police Constable Result 2025 trade test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scorecards were also released on the official website.

The CG Police Constable recruitment process comprises several stages including written examination, Physical Efficiency Test, trade test, medical examination, and document verification.