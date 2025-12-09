Business NewsNationalCG Police Constable Result 2025 Declared: Trade Test, PET Scorecard Now Available At cgpolice.gov.in
CG Police Constable Result 2025 Declared: Trade Test, PET Scorecard Now Available At cgpolice.gov.in

The CG Police Constable Result 2025 trade test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scorecards were also released on the official website.

09 Dec 2025, 04:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pic used for representational purpose only. (Photo by Shiv Narayan Das on Unsplash)</p></div>
Pic used for representational purpose only. (Photo by Shiv Narayan Das on Unsplash)
Chhattisgarh Police Department on Tuesday has officially announced the CG Police Constable Result 2025 at the official portal cgpolice.gov.in.

The CG Police Constable recruitment process comprises several stages including written examination, Physical Efficiency Test, trade test, medical examination, and document verification.

How to check CG Police Constable result 2025

Candidates can access their PET and trade test scorecards in a few simple steps via the official website.​

  • Go to the official website cgpolice.gov.in and go to the “Recruitment” or “Constable Result 2025” section.​

  • Click on the relevant link for the PET or trade test result, then enter registration number, roll number, and other required details to log in.​

  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference, including medical and document verification rounds.

The CG Police Constable result 2025 scorecard includes the candidate’s written exam score, PET performance, trade test marks, and overall ranking in the selection process. The authorities have also highlighted top performers such as Kamal Singh in the official release, indicating individual scores and merit positions.

The written exam result was released on Oct. 9, 2025, followed by the conduct of the trade test from Nov. 17 to 19 at designated centres across the state.

The written examination for Constable (Driver) and Constable (Tradesman) posts was conducted by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam). Earlier, the model answer key was published on Sept. 18, and objections were accepted up to Sept. 23.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portals of Chhattisgarh Police (cgpolice.gov.in) and CG Vyapam for updates on medical examination dates, document verification schedules, and the final selection list.

