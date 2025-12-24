Cabinet Approves Rs 12,000-Crore Expansion Of Delhi Metro
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three new metro corridors under Delhi Metro’s Phase V(A) project, aimed at enhancing connectivity across the national capital.
The project spans 16.076 km with an estimated cost of Rs 12,014.91 crore, funded jointly by the Government of India, the Delhi government, and international agencies, according to an official release.
The approved corridors include R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 km), Aerocity to IGD Airport Terminal-1 (2.263 km), and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km). Together, these extensions will add 13 stations, 10 underground and three elevated, expanding the reach of the Magenta and Golden Lines.
(Image source: PIB)
A major highlight is the Central Vista corridor, which will provide doorstep connectivity to Kartavya Bhawans, benefiting nearly 60,000 office goers and 2 lakh visitors daily.
This expansion is expected to further ease traffic congestion, reduce pollution, and cut fossil fuel usage, aligning with sustainability goals.
The R.K. Ashram Marg–Indraprastha section will link West, North, and Old Delhi to Central Delhi, including stations at Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, and Bharat Mandapam.
The other two corridors will strengthen airport connectivity from South Delhi via Saket, Chhatarpur, and Kalindi Kunj, improving access for travelers and residents alike.
Currently, Delhi Metro operates 12 lines covering 395 km with 289 stations, serving an average of 65 lakh passenger journeys daily, with a record high of 81.87 lakh on August 8, 2025. Phase IV construction, 111 km across 83 stations is already 80% complete and expected by December 2026.