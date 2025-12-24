Cabinet Approves Rs 12,000-Crore Expansion Of Delhi Metro

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three new metro corridors under Delhi Metro’s Phase V(A) project, aimed at enhancing connectivity across the national capital.

The project spans 16.076 km with an estimated cost of Rs 12,014.91 crore, funded jointly by the Government of India, the Delhi government, and international agencies, according to an official release.

The approved corridors include R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 km), Aerocity to IGD Airport Terminal-1 (2.263 km), and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km). Together, these extensions will add 13 stations, 10 underground and three elevated, expanding the reach of the Magenta and Golden Lines.