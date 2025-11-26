Cabinet Clears Pune Metro Expansion Worth Nearly Rs 10,000 Crore
This clearance decision greenlights the construction of the new Line 4 and Line 4A, together adding 31.6 kilometres and 28 elevated stations.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Phase-2 expansion of the Pune Metro Rail Project, sanctioning an estimated cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore.
This clearance decision greenlights the construction of the new Line 4 and Line 4A, together adding 31.636 kilometres and 28 elevated stations to Pune’s public transit network, as announced in an official release on Wednesday.
This massive investment is set to transform Pune’s urban mobility landscape, adding to the metro connectivity network residential, commercial, and IT hubs across the city.
The project will be jointly funded by the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra, and external bilateral or multilateral funding agencies, with a targeted completion timeline of five years.
The newly sanctioned corridors include the extensive Line 4 which is Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla. And the shorter Line 4A which is Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug.
These lines represent the second major approval under Phase-2, following earlier sanctions for Line 2A and Line 2B. This expansion is designed to integrate with existing and sanctioned corridors, offering interchange points at Kharadi Bypass, Nal Stop in Line 2, and Swargate in Line 1. It will also connect with the Hadapsar Railway Station, establishing multimodal connectivity between metro, rail, and bus systems.
The routes are planned to address Pune’s most congested arteries, traversing major areas like Solapur Road, Sinhagad Road, and the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway. This will link the Kharadi IT Park in the east to the Khadakwasla tourist belt in the southwest, and the industrial hub of Hadapsar to the residential clusters of Warje.
According to ridership projections, Line 4 and 4A are expected to serve a combined 4.09 lakh passengers daily by 2028, skyrocketing to over 11.7 lakh daily by 2058.