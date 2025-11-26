Cabinet Clears Pune Metro Expansion Worth Nearly Rs 10,000 Crore

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Phase-2 expansion of the Pune Metro Rail Project, sanctioning an estimated cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore.

This clearance decision greenlights the construction of the new Line 4 and Line 4A, together adding 31.636 kilometres and 28 elevated stations to Pune’s public transit network, as announced in an official release on Wednesday.

This massive investment is set to transform Pune’s urban mobility landscape, adding to the metro connectivity network residential, commercial, and IT hubs across the city.

The project will be jointly funded by the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra, and external bilateral or multilateral funding agencies, with a targeted completion timeline of five years.

The newly sanctioned corridors include the extensive Line 4 which is Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla. And the shorter Line 4A which is Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug.