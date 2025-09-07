Business NewsNationalBrahmaputra Board Drafts Master Plans To Tackle Floods, Erosion In Northeast
ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmaputra Board Drafts Master Plans To Tackle Floods, Erosion In Northeast

In June this year, devastating floods and landslides battered northeast India, leaving lakhs affected across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur.

07 Sep 2025, 01:39 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image. Road, rail and ferry services remained affected in Assam due to heavy rain in several areas.(Image Source: PTI)</p></div>
Representative image. Road, rail and ferry services remained affected in Assam due to heavy rain in several areas.(Image Source: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Brahmaputra Board is drawing up and updating master plans for 15 river sub-basins across the northeast using 'state-of-the-art' technology to come up with long-term solutions for the region's chronic flood and erosion challenges, officials said.

In June this year, devastating floods and landslides battered northeast India, leaving lakhs affected across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur.

Record-breaking rainfall breached embankments and triggered flash floods. Silchar in Assam received 415.8 mm of rainfall in a day and Mizoram alone witnessed more than 600 landslides, according to media reports.

"The Board has been actively engaged in preparing Master Plans, developing Detailed Project Reports or DPRs for multipurpose projects, monitoring Flood Management and Border Areas Programme or FMBAP schemes, and executing anti-erosion, flood control and drainage development works," a senior official said.

The official underlined the need for 'a comprehensive and integrated approach involving basin states and stakeholders' to find long-term solutions.

ALSO READ

Jammu Floods: 283 Houses Damaged, 950 People Evacuated In Ramban District
Opinion
Jammu Floods: 283 Houses Damaged, 950 People Evacuated In Ramban District
Read More

The sub-basins currently under focus include rivers such as Dikhow and Jhanji (Nagaland and Assam), Dikrong (Arunachal Pradesh and Assam), Kolodyne and Tuichang (Mizoram), and 10 rivers across Meghalaya, including Kynshi, Umngot and Simsang.

Officials said the master plans are being designed to mitigate floods and erosion while promoting holistic water resources management. To this end, the Board has launched consultations with basin states, issued Requests for Proposals or RFPs and invited stakeholder inputs at every stage.

A special committee with representatives from state governments, the Central Water Commission or CWC, North East Space Application Centre or NESAC, Survey of India, Geological Survey of India or GSI and academic institutions is steering the process.

Beyond these 15 sub-basins, future master plans have also been proposed for major rivers such as Sankosh-Raidak, Teesta, Ganol, Jinjiram, Umtru, Kopili, Kollong, Dhansiri (North), Tangani, Noanadi, Nanoi, Barnadi, Feni, Muhuri and Gumti. Draft RFPs for these have already been prepared.

The High Powered Review Board or HPRB has directed the Brahmaputra Board to prioritise advanced DPRs and closely monitor their implementation in collaboration with the states.

ALSO READ

Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises To 46, Crop On 1.75 Lakh Hectares Damaged
Opinion
Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises To 46, Crop On 1.75 Lakh Hectares Damaged
Read More

"The board should strengthen its institutional and technical capabilities to provide high-quality support to states," the HPRB has advised, according to official documents.

It has also encouraged the Board to undertake strategic pilot projects showcasing innovations in nature-based solutions, traditional water management practices, springshed and watershed development, drainage, irrigation, urban flood management and data systems.

"The Brahmaputra Board is working to evolve into a knowledge-based River Basin Organisation capable of delivering the best technical solutions to basin states," an official said.

He said the board will continue scientific studies, capacity-building and stakeholder engagement in parallel.

Officials stressed that state governments must keep implementing anti-erosion and flood protection works under the Jal Shakti Ministry's FMBAP, while seeking the Board's assistance for integrated DPRs wherever required.

ALSO READ

Himachal Floods: Tripura To Contribute Rs 5 Crore For Relief Work
Opinion
Himachal Floods: Tripura To Contribute Rs 5 Crore For Relief Work
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT