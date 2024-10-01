Andhra Pradesh Unveils New Liquor Policy To Boost Revenue With Private Retail Sales

The Andhra Pradesh government has notified a new liquor policy, allowing private retailers to sell spirits on the lines of Haryana and others with the state expecting to rake in Rs 5,500 crore revenue. In a complete overhaul of excise policy based on best practices from other states, Andhra Pradesh has decided retail sales of liquor through 3,736 notified private shops across the state. The new policy will take effect from Oct. 12, 2024, as per the notification dated Sept. 30, 2024.