Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat, Emergency Declared At Thiruvananthapuram Airport

The bomb threat was communicated by the pilot as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

22 Aug 2024, 08:54 AM IST
(Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat on an Air India flight from Mumbai, airport sources said.

The flight landed at the airport around 8:00 a.m. and was moved to an isolation bay.

Passengers are being evacuated from the flight, they said.

The bomb threat was communicated by the pilot as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the sources said.

There were 135 passengers onboard, they said, adding details on the origin of the threat and other information are awaited.

