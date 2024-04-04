Agni-Prime: India's New Generation Ballistic Missile, Flight-Tested Successfully
Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday conducted the successful flight-test of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime.
The flight test was conducted at 7 pm from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on April 3.
The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations, including two downrange ships placed at the terminal point, the Defence Ministry said.
New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime successfully flight-tested by Strategic Forces Command & DRDO off the Odisha coasthttps://t.co/2IXFn3piay@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/lWinz6YzYS— DRDO (@DRDO_India) April 4, 2024
The launch was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Strategic Forces Command and senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces for the successful test. He stated that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of SFC and DRDO for the successful flight test.
First Flight Test Of Agni-5 Missile
Last month, India successfully carried out the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) under its 'Mission Divyastra', joining a select group of nations having such a capability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful test.
Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024
The director of 'Mission Divyastra' is a woman scientist.
Agni-5 missile has a range of up to 5,000 km and it can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.
(With PTI inputs)