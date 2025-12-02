Vodafone Idea Share Price Rebounds From Two-Day Slump On Hopes Of AGR Relief
Scindia said that the government is awaiting a formal request from the telecom company before moving ahead with any relief measure, according to news reports.
Vodafone Idea Ltd. share price rebounded from a two-day slump Tuesday on hopes of relief for adjusted-gross-revenue dues. The hopes increased after news reports said that the Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia indicated that the central government may finalise the Vodafone Idea's relief recommendations regarding its AGR dues.
Vodafone Idea has Rs 77,500 crore AGR dues. In the current financial year 2026, the company has to pay Rs 16,000 crore in installment. Moreover, Vodafone Idea has spectrum dues of Rs 2,640 crore.
The debt from banks stood at Rs 15,300 crore at the end of September and the cash and bank balance stood at Rs 30,800 crore
Despite multiple fund raises, debt conversion and tariff hikes, Vodafone Idea has failed to improve operational performance in the past. It may generate cash Ebitda of Rs 10,000 crore compared to its payment obligation of Rs 20,760 crore.
Vodafone Idea Q2 Performance Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net Loss of Rs 5,524 crore versus loss of Rs 6,608 crore
Revenue rose 1.6% to Rs 11,195 crore versus Rs 11,023 crore
Ebitda rose 1.6% to Rs 4,685 crore versus Rs 4,612 crore
Margin at 41.9% versus 41.8%
Vodafone Idea share price rose 3.93% to Rs 10.32 apiece. The stock declined for second consecutive session on Monday. Vodafone Idea share price was trading 2.72% higher at Rs 10.18 apiece as of 10:33 a.m., as compared to 0.37% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Vodafone Idea share price rose 27.96% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far on National Stock Exchange in the day stood at 3.04 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.21.