Vodafone Idea Share Price Rebounds From Two-Day Slump On Hopes Of AGR Relief

Vodafone Idea Ltd. share price rebounded from a two-day slump Tuesday on hopes of relief for adjusted-gross-revenue dues. The hopes increased after news reports said that the Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia indicated that the central government may finalise the Vodafone Idea's relief recommendations regarding its AGR dues.

Scindia said that the government is awaiting a formal request from the telecom company before moving ahead with any relief measure, according to news reports.

Vodafone Idea has Rs 77,500 crore AGR dues. In the current financial year 2026, the company has to pay Rs 16,000 crore in installment. Moreover, Vodafone Idea has spectrum dues of Rs 2,640 crore.

The debt from banks stood at Rs 15,300 crore at the end of September and the cash and bank balance stood at Rs 30,800 crore

Despite multiple fund raises, debt conversion and tariff hikes, Vodafone Idea has failed to improve operational performance in the past. It may generate cash Ebitda of Rs 10,000 crore compared to its payment obligation of Rs 20,760 crore.