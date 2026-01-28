Vedanta Q3 Results Soon: Check Board Meeting Date, Share Price History And More

Vedanta Ltd. is set to announce its Q3FY26 results this week. The company will release its key numbers for the October to December period, including revenue, profit and margins. These figures are expected to be closely watched by investors and analysts, given the company's significant presence in metals and mining.

After announcing the Q3 results, Vedanta will also hold an earnings call to discuss performance and future strategy. Market participants will look for updates on production, cost management and other factors. During the call, investors will get a chance to directly talk with the upper management regarding the Q3 performance and other business updates.

Vedanta's results will also hint at emerging trends and broader sectoral outlook going forward.

Vedanta Q3 Results: Date

Vedanta has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Jan. 29, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Vedanta Trading Window

The company has also confirmed that, as per SEBI regulations and its insider trading code, the trading window for designated persons will remain closed from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2026, both days inclusive.

Vedanta Q3 Earnings Call Details

Vedanta will hold its earnings conference call on Jan. 29, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to discuss Q3FY26 results.

Universal Dial-In: +91 22 6280 1114, +91 22 7115 8015

India National Toll Free: 1 800 120 1221

International Toll Free

Canada: 01180014243444

Hong Kong: 800964448

Japan: 00531161110

Netherlands: 08000229808

Singapore: 8001012045

South Korea: 00180014243444

UK: 08081011573

USA: 18667462133

Investors can register here in advance for easy access to the event:

Vedanta Q2FY26 v Q2FY25

In Q2FY26, Vedanta reported its highest-ever second quarter consolidated revenue at Rs 39,218 crore, up 6% from Rs 37,171 crore in Q2FY25. The growth was driven by higher LME prices, premiums, and forex gains, partially offset by lower volumes.

The company's Ebitda rose 12% to Rs 11,612 crore from Rs 10,364 crore, marking its best second-quarter performance. This was supported by higher premiums and forex benefits, partly offset by higher costs and lower volume. Ebitda margin remained stable at 34%. Profit after tax before exceptional items increased 13% to Rs 5,026 crore v Rs 4,467 crore. Net PAT stood at Rs 3,479 crore.

Vedanta Share Price History

Ahead of its Q3 results, Vedanta's stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 732.60 on Jan. 28 on NSE. Its 52-week low was recorded at Rs 363 on April 7, 2025. Vedanta share price has gained 7.80% in the last five trading sessions and 21.83% over the past month. Year-to-date, it is 19.90% up, while six-month and one-year gains stand at 65% and 69.88%, respectively.

At 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Vedanta shares were trading 2.43% up at Rs 722.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.47% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

