Vardhman Special Steels Declare Dividend For FY26 — Check Details

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd has announced a dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share on Tuesday, April 28 along with Q4 results.
The company in an exchange filing said, "The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.5/- per share on fully paid up equity shares of the Company. The payment of dividend is subject to approval by the Members of the Company and shall be paid/ dispatched tentatively within five days of the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting."
Vardhman Special Steels Q4 Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit Up 72.2% At Rs 34 Crore Vs Rs 19.7 Crore
- Revenue Up 7% At Rs 458 Crore Vs Rs 428 Crore
- EBITDA Up 46.7% At Rs 46.1 Crore Vs Rs 31.4 Crore
- EBITDA Margin At 10.1% Vs 7.3%
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