US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Opens Little Changed As Strong GDP Casts Cloud Over Fed Cuts

The main US stock market indices opened little changed on Tuesday after a stronger-than-expected GDP data report cast cloud over future Fed rate cuts.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened marginally higher, whereas Dow Jones Industrial Average narrowly slipped.

The wider index, S&P 500, was up 0.07% or 5.02 points at 6,883.51 minutes after the opening bell, whereas the Nasdaq edged 0.09% or 20.81 points higher at 23,449.64. Dow Jones dipped 0.13% or 65.01 points to 48,297.67.

The US GDP has grown at the fastest in over two years, thereby dampening the argument of immediate rate cuts to catalyse economic growth.

