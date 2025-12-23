Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: Wall Street Opens Little Changed As Strong GDP Casts Cloud Over Fed Cuts
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Opens Little Changed As Strong GDP Casts Cloud Over Fed Cuts

The US GDP has grown at the fastest in over two years, thereby dampening the argument of immediate rate cuts to catalyse economic growth.

23 Dec 2025, 08:15 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened marginally higher, whereas Dow Jones Industrial Average narrowly slipped. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened marginally higher, whereas Dow Jones Industrial Average narrowly slipped. (Photo: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The main US stock market indices opened little changed on Tuesday after a stronger-than-expected GDP data report cast cloud over future Fed rate cuts.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened marginally higher, whereas Dow Jones Industrial Average narrowly slipped.

The wider index, S&P 500, was up 0.07% or 5.02 points at 6,883.51 minutes after the opening bell, whereas the Nasdaq edged 0.09% or 20.81 points higher at 23,449.64. Dow Jones dipped 0.13% or 65.01 points to 48,297.67.

The US GDP has grown at the fastest in over two years, thereby dampening the argument of immediate rate cuts to catalyse economic growth.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ

Nvidia, Apple, Tesla Among Top Wall Street Stocks Bought By Indian Investors In 2025: Report
Opinion
Nvidia, Apple, Tesla Among Top Wall Street Stocks Bought By Indian Investors In 2025: Report
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT