Upgrad Narrows Loss To Rs 273 Crore In 2024-25

Edtech firm Upgrad has reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 273.35 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to a regulatory filing shared by market intelligence Tofler. The edtech firm had posted a loss of Rs 559.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

When contacted, Upgrad said, 'The profit before tax is a loss of Rs 273.75 crore, and adding back depreciation, interest, and other income, we have an Ebitda positive of Rs 15 crore.'

The revenue from operations of Upgrad increased by 5.5% to Rs 1,569.3 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 1,487.62 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, Upgrad loss narrowed to Rs 333.25 crore while its revenue from operations grew 5.5% to Rs 1,074.54 crore in FY'25 from Rs 1,018 crore in FY'24. The standalone total income of Upgrad increased by 4.4% to Rs 1,119.62 crore from Rs 1,071.59 crore in FY'24.

