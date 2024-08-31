UBS Group AG Sells Shares Of Seven Companies for Rs 4,961 crore

UBS Group AG sold shares of seven companies, including Oil India Ltd. and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., for Rs 4,961 crore via open market transactions on Friday.

The Swiss financial services company offloaded shares of seven companies through separate bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange through its affiliate UBS Principal Capital Asia offloaded shares of seven companies.

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, UBS Principal Capital Asia offloaded shares of Oil India worth Rs 972 crore, sold shares of Dixon Technologies for Rs 904 crore, and sold off shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. for Rs 797 crore.

UBS Principal Capital Asia also sold shares of Zydus Lifesciences for Rs 756 crore, disposed of scrips of Vodafone Idea, Oracle Financial Services Software and Prestige Estates Projects for a combined value of Rs 1,531 crore on the NSE.

Copthall Mauritius Investment offloaded 20.9 lakh shares of Prestige Estates for Rs 378 crore.

UBS Principal Capital Asia mopped up 34,054 shares and Copthall Mauritius Investment acquired 26,598 scrips of Prestige Estates for a total value of Rs 10.9 crore.

UBS Principal Capital Asia also purchased 1.92 crore shares of private sector lender Bandhan Bank for Rs 384 crore, as per the data on the exchange.

Details of buyers of Oil India, Dixon Technologies, RVNL, Zydus Lifesciences, Vodafone Idea, Oracle Financial Services Software and Prestige Estates shares could not be ascertained, and sellers of Bandhan Bank shares could not be identified.

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company founded and based in Switzerland.

Shares of Oil India was down 0.81% to close at Rs 741 apiece. Shares of Dixon Technologies fell 2.05% to settle at Rs 13,170.95 apiece.

RVNL fell 4.10% to end at Rs 607.40 apiece. Zydus Lifesciences fell 1.33% to close at Rs 1,127.90 apiece,

(With Inputs From PTI)