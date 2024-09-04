Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 21,895 Crore Market Cap Led By TCS, ICICI Bank

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 21,895.06 crore in market valuation on Wednesday, with tech giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and banking major ICICI Bank Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers, in line with a rally.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the gainers for the day.

The Indian benchmark indices took a breather from a record rally to close lower on Wednesday as sentiment was hit after a rout in the global stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.32%, or 81.15 points, down at 25,198.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.25%, or 202.80 points, to close at 82,352.64.

TCS lost Rs 11,975.87 crore in market capitalisation to touch Rs 16.20 lakh crore and ICICI Bank lost Rs 7,985.99 crore with its market valuation falling to Rs 8.70 lakh crore.

Infosys Ltd., State Bank of India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were the other losers in the session.