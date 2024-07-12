"The top 10 most valued firms together gained Rs 1.36 lakh crore in market capitalisation for the week, with IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and FMCG major ITC Ltd. witnessing the highest gain.The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.8% for the week, with the market value of TCS gaining nearly Rs 62,000 crore to Rs 15.14 lakh crore.ITC gained Rs 32,000 crore, taking its market value to Rs 5.73 lakh crore..Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities after a day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,022 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers for the fourth session and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,652 crore, the NSE data showed.In this month, FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 6,697.1 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 6,656.8 crore.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 19,379.2 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..HDFC Bank Ltd. declined the most among the top 10 firms by Rs 19,000 crore, bringing its market cap to Rs 12.35 lakh crore, while ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India's market caps remained the same as the previous week at Rs 8.68 lakh crore and Rs 7.67 lakh crore, respectively..Reliance Industries Ltd. remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd., SBI, Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC, and Larsen and Toubro Ltd..Sensex, Nifty Register Longest Stretch Of Weekly Gains In Nearly Seven Months: Market Wrap"