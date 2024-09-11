Ten Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 31,502 Crore In Market Cap, Led By RIL, SBI
Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank were the other losers in the session.
The top 10 most-valued firms together lost Rs 31,502.2 crore in market valuation on Wednesday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were among the gainers for the day.
The benchmark equity indices snapped a two-day gain to close lower on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 122.65 points or 0.49% lower at 24,918.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 398.13 points or 0.49% down at 81,523.16.
RIL lost Rs 12,584.4 crore in market capitalisation to touch Rs 19.7 lakh crore and SBI lost Rs 10,397.2 crore, with its market valuation falling to Rs 6.88 lakh crore.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the other losers in the session.
The valuation of HUL rose from Rs 2,913 crore to Rs 6.83 lakh crore. Airtel added Rs 882.1 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 8.98 lakh crore.
ICICI Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were among other gainers in the session.
RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, HUL, ITC and L&T.