Tea Stocks In Focus: Tata Consumer, CCL Products, Mcleod Russel Among Others Trade Mix Amid Fall In Auction Prices

Tata Consumer Products, CCL Products, Jay Shree Tea & Industries, Mcleod Russel India, among other tea stocks traded mixed on Monday after the recent fall in tea auction prices.

Asian Tea & Exports share price plunged over 3%, while Jay Shree Tea & Industries share price declined over 2%. Tata Consumer Products, Goodricke Group and CCL Products shares also dropped over 1% each.

On the contrary, Norben Tea & Exports and Mcleod Russel India shares rallied.

The tea industry in the states of Assam and West Bengal are facing crisis as auction prices plunged amid floods, heat and pest attacks.

In an official statement, Shailja Mehta, President of the Tea Association of India, stated that a grim reality is unfolding in Assam and West Bengal's tea industry, where plummeting auction prices in the last five to six weeks have sparked widespread concern, putting the sustainability of the tea industry at grave risk, ANI reported.

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The Tea Association of India on Friday said that the Auction Price figures of the North Indian Tea Industry recently reflect a precarious state of affairs in the industry, coupled with the onslaught of flash floods, excessive heat and severe pest and disease infestations hampering production of the crop during the current cropping season.

According to ANI report, Mehta said that the North India's three prominent tea auction centres, viz. Kolkata-Guwahati-Siliguri witnessed a notable decline in tea prices from July to mid-August.

The auction average prices have plummeted, with a significant decline ranging from Rs 19 to Rs 53, signalling intense market pressures.

Additionally, data showed that there was a drop in crop of around 8% in July 2026 and a similar drop in the current month too, which is estimated to lead to an overall drop of around 8 Mkgs in North India by the end of this month as compared to last year.

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