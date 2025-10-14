Tata Motors Shares Drop 40%; Is There A Reason To Panic?

Some traders this morning have opened their portfolio with a shock, with several reporting a massive 40% drop in Tata Motors stock. However, investors must note that this is part of an ongoing demerger of the company, and there is no need to panic.

The 40% drop in Tata Motors shares on Tuesday reflects the price of the company's passenger vehicle business, which restarted trade at around Rs 390-400 levels, compared to Monday's closing price of Rs 660.

The Tata Motors consolidated stock, as we used to know it, ceases to exist and will continue in the form of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Limited.

Several trade, though, are still unaware of the ongoing demeger of Tata Motors, as the company looks to split its commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle businesses into separately listed entities.