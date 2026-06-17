Tata Capital To Raise Up To Rs 36,000 Crore Via Debt Instruments

Tata Capital Limited on Wednesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 36,000 crore through the issuance of debt instruments, subject to shareholder approval. In an exchange filing dated June 17, 2026, the company said the funds will be raised through non-convertible debentures, including secured, unsecured, subordinated, perpetual debt, market-linked redeemable debentures and green bonds.

The proposed issuance will be carried out on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, the company said.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures up to an amount of Rs 36,000 crore,” Tata Capital said in its regulatory filing.

The company added that the fundraise remains subject to the approval of shareholders. Once shareholder approval is received, the debentures will be issued on terms including interest rate, tenor and security, as specified in the relevant offer documents, information memoranda, general information documents or key information documents issued from time to time.

Tata Capital is the financial services arm of the Tata Group and operates across lending, wealth management, consumer finance and commercial finance segments.

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