Swiggy Could Now Get More Control Over Inventory, Pricing And Private Labels. Here's Why

Swiggy is moving closer to becoming an Indian-owned and controlled company, after shareholders approved a proposal to cap aggregate foreign ownership at 49.5%. The resolution secured 99.98% of votes in favour, a sharp turnaround from May, when a similar proposal received 72.36% votes and was rejected.

The approval is significant for Swiggy because becoming an Indian-owned and controlled company, or IOCC, could give the food delivery and quick-commerce company greater flexibility under India's foreign investment rules.

Why It Means For Swiggy

The biggest operational implication could come from the rules governing e-commerce businesses with foreign investment. Swiggy operates across food delivery and quick commerce, where restrictions can apply to platforms that hold inventory.

An IOCC structure could give Swiggy more flexibility to own inventory itself, which could change how it manages its supply chain. Greater control over inventory could allow the company to exercise more control over product quality and pricing while improving procurement economics.

Bulk procurement could also support higher margins, while greater control over products could make it easier for Swiggy to expand private-label offerings. A stronger private-label business could also increase average order value if customers buy more products through Swiggy's own offerings.

Increasing Competition

The move comes as Swiggy competes with Eternal, formerly Zomato, across food delivery and quick commerce. Swiggy does not have an identifiable promoter group with a substantial stake or dominant board representation, making its ownership structure different from many Indian companies.

The company had said in May that changes to its board nomination framework were part of a broader effort to build an “appropriate governance architecture” combining majority domestic ownership with a domestically controlled board.

Swiggy's aggregate foreign investment stood at about 49.76% of its fully diluted paid-up equity share capital as of July 6. The company has clarified that this figure by itself does not change its ownership or control status. It said the current shareholding does not affect its share capital, management, operations, voting rights or rights attached to equity shares.

Under current FEMA rules, an Indian-owned and controlled company requires more than 50% ownership by resident Indian shareholders, along with effective control resting with resident Indian citizens or eligible Indian entities.

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