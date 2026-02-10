Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Pfizer, Marico

Eicher Motors Ltd., BSE Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Marico Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings In Focus

Afcons Infrastructure, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Arvind SmartSpaces, Ashiana Housing, Balrampur Chini Mills, Britannia Industries, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Dilip Buildcon, DCW, Edelweiss Financial Services, Eicher Motors, EIH, Esab India, Escorts Kubota, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Grasim Industries, HEG, Hinduja Global Solutions, HLE Glascoat, Hindustan Foods, Huhtamaki India, IIFL Capital Services, India Glycols, Indiqube Spaces, Jubilant FoodWorks, Jyoti CNC Automation, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Karnataka Bank, Landmark Cars, Lumax Industries, Morepen Laboratories, Samvardhana Motherson International, Motisons Jewellers, NLC India, Nucleus Software Exports, Oil India, PDS, Power Mech Projects, Prince Pipes and Fittings, R Systems International, Safari Industries India, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Titan Company, Torrent Power, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, United Breweries, Wockhardt, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

Stocks In News

Sambhv Steel Tubes: The Company & its arm have entered into MoU with Ministry of Steel for PLI Scheme for Specialty steel. Bank of Baroda: The Bank informs that AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI has served notice informing their decision to go on Strike on Thursday Feb. 12, 2026. Marico: The Company's arm has entered into a strategic investment to acquire 75% stake in Skinetiq. Muthoot Microfin: Board approved raising up to Rs. 2,000 crore through private‑placement NCDs. Ceigall India: The Company has received LOA worth Rs. 1,700 crore from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for the development of Unit 1 (with the capacity of 220 MW) at Morena Solar Park, MP. NTPC Green Energy: The Company has added 14.43 MW of solar capacity from its Khavda‑I project into commercial operations. The total installed capacity of the company has increased to 8827.68 MW.

Earnings Post Market Hours

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (Cons YoY)

Revenue down 21.46% at Rs 1041.6 crore versus Rs 1326.14 crore.

Ebitda down 32.1% at Rs 88.65 crore versus Rs 130.57 crore.

Ebitda margin down 133 bps at 8.51% versus 9.84%.

Net profit down 44.66% at Rs 42.27 crore versus Rs 76.39 crore.

BSE Cons QoQ

Revenue up 17.09% at Rs 1327.96 crore versus Rs 1134.08 crore.

Ebitda up 13.88% at Rs 861.63 crore versus Rs 756.56 crore.

Ebitda margin down 182 bps at 64.88% versus 66.71%.

Net profit up 8.04% at Rs 601.81 crore versus Rs 557.02 crore.

Pfizer Ltd Cons YoY

Revenue up 19.89% at Rs 645.03 crore versus Rs 537.99 crore.

Ebitda up 56.3% at Rs 228.19 crore versus Rs 145.99 crore.

Ebitda margin up 824 bps at 35.37% versus 27.13%.

Net profit up 11.15% at Rs 141.84 crore versus Rs 127.6 crore.

Bata India Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 945 crore versus Rs 919 crore

EBITDA up 6.6% at Rs 212 crore versus Rs 199 crore

EBITDA Margin up 80 bps at 22.4% versus 21.6%

Net Profit up 12.8% at Rs 66.1 crore versus Rs 58.6 crore

