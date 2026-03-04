Stock Picks Today: Shadowfax Tech, Groww, Lenskart, Delhivery, Swiggy And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Shadowfax Tech, Groww, Lenskart, Delhivery, Swiggy and several other companies on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley on Shadowfax Tech

Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 180

Shadowfax is executing well to take advantage of an increasingly supportive industry structure

Focus on niche segments has driven consistent improvement in profitability

Business is relatively less capital intensive vs peers, yielding superior cash flow conversion

Overweight thesis backed by improving industry structure and Shadowfax's strong execution

Shadowfax has fortified niches in various segments, which has helped it stay profitable

JPMorgan on Groww

Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 210

Most lucrative India-listed consumer internet platform

Consistent share gainer, while dominating aspirational investors

Strong cross-selling credentials could help it outgrow the market

Enjoys strong pricing power

Significant earnings power from platform leverage

Cheapest India internet platform with the largest profit pool

Goldman Sachs on Lenskart

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 635

Long runway for grow th with widening competitive moat

Strong business model to address India's fast growing eyewear total addressable market

Widening moat with competitive advantages in supply chain and digital technology

International business scaling up

Structural drivers for margin expansion

Large headroom for formalization in eyewear by branded chains like Lenskart

Morgan Stanley on Delhivery

Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 470 from Rs 445

Raising numbers amid improving industry environment

The industry environment remaining favorable

Supports thesis of strong players gaining market share and improving volume growth numbers

Delhivery has strong operating leverage in business model that should allow for healthy margin expansion

Kotak on Eternal

Retains buy cuts TP to Rs 375 vs Rs410 earlier

High competitive intensity in QC continues

Blinkit seems to be holding its ground on pricing, though perhaps at the cost of losing out on low AOV orders to peers

We model this competitive intensity by assuming slower NOV growth of 70% yoy for Blinkit in FY2027.

We believe most competitors are incurring large cash burns, which may not be sustainable

Blinkit remains well-positioned to retain its position as the dominant QC player

Kotak on Swiggy

Retansi BUY cuts TP to Rs 400 vs Rs 415 earlier

Aiming profitability improvement at the cost of growth in QC

The QC segment remains competitive

We model this competitive intensity by assuming slower NOV growth of 34% yoy for Instamart in FY27

We believe most competitors are incurring large cash burns, which may not be sustainable

Swiggy remains a high beta play and may see significant benefits on account of industry consolidation

Macquarie on L&T

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 4910

Gulf conflict could impact L&T execution in terms of physical damage to its ongoing infrastructure and hydrocarbon sites

Worker safety, mandatory evacuation can potentially affect / delay projects

Further, 55% of orders at a fixed price exposes L&T to significant impact due to heightened costs

See risk to L&T's margins due to the evolving scenarios in the Gulf region

Have already flagged geopolitical and commodities along with AI-led disruption as key risk for L&T

JM Financial on Adani Energy

Initiates BUY with TP of Rs 1,199

Believe co. is strongly positioned to benefit from India's T&D growth story

Growth supported by: a robust Rs 77,800 transmission order book, 24.6 million smart metering portfolio and a stable distribution franchise with a regulated asset base (RAB) of Rs 9,600 crore

Estimate revenue (ex-SCA) /EBITDA /PAT would compound at 19%/15%/50% over FY25-28E

JPMorgan on Metals

Middle East conflict could have some implications for Indian metals and mining stocks

See potentially near-term bullish risks for aluminum producers Vedanta and Hindalco

Expect minimal supply chain disruption in coal because the Suez Canal now accounts for only 1% of seaborne met coal and thermal coal supply

Anticipate minimal supply chain impact for steelmakers and limited upside risk for Coal India

CLSA on Middle East Crisis Impact

A long drawn Middle East tension could lead to a higher crude oil prices for a prolonged period

Metals – better placed: Rise in global energy prices would shift global cost of production higher

Cement: Fuel costs are likely to rise as coal / petcoke used in kilns are largely imported

Fuel costs account for 20%-25% of cost of production

Every $10/T rise in coal/petcoke leads to Rs 40-50/T impact on EBITDA/T (4%-7%)

Durables: Don't see any direct impact except for Voltas as 20% of its projects orderbook is international

EMS: Companies with export exposure (largely to Europe / US) could get impacted due to larger lead times / higher freight costs

HSBC on Cummins

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 5300 from Rs 5200

Real estate, hospitality, and hospital are all set to see increased commissioning over the next few years; govt' capex to grow

See high margin distribution business driving margin uplift, while data centres add to lumpy growth

Sharp increase in premium construction starts over the last few years to see completions and consequent power genset demand

Goldman Sachs on Tata Consumer

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1425

Well-positioned to ride pantry formalization and rise of Q-commerce

Expect consistent high growth in ‘growth' businesses, driven by innovation and formalization

Early focus on quick-commerce has been a big advantage

Gradual margin expansion over FY25-28

Valuations optically elevated but reasonable when adjusted for amortization

HSBC on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 3500

Discounts in line, store adds lack surprise

Pricing differential marginally better, but not substantia

Pricing is the only moat Dmart has vs other retailers

Store addition trends on track to touch 60, but expectations were of an acceleration

Await clarity on initiatives from new CEO, who took over in January 2026

JPMorgan on Premier Energies

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 915

New capacities could potentially offset possible margin weakness

ALMM II helps demand, but cell capacity growing

US tariffs could increase domestic oversupply

Expansion could still drive EBITDA growth

Vertical integration/subsidiaries can also help

HSBC on Aviation

Middle East conflict creates near-term pressure

Geopolitical tensions have forced Indian carriers to cancel all flights to the region and some parts of Europe

As much as 20% of capacity at Indigo, 32% at SpiceJet, and 40%-plus at Air India could be affected

Apart from the direct losses due to cancellations, any spike in oil prices could also impact profitability

Citi on Oil & Gas

Middle East Conflict Puts Gas Value Chain at Greater Risk Than Oil

Qatar has been supplying c.40-50% of India's LNG imports,

This could be difficult to entirely replace given the surge that we have seen in global gas prices

Petronet could face elevated volume risk

GAIL's gas transmission volumes could be at risk

Among CGDs, Gujarat Gas could be at more risk given high dependence on both Qatar and spot LNG

On the oil side, upstream companies like ONGC would benefit from higher oil prices, assuming no windfall tax re-imposition

OMCs could face margin headwinds

RIL could stand to gain in O2C from refining margin strength, particularly diesel

