Stock Picks Today: Shadowfax Tech, Groww, Lenskart, Delhivery, Swiggy And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Shadowfax Tech, Groww, Lenskart, Delhivery, Swiggyand several other companies on Wednesday.

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Shadowfax Tech, Groww, Lenskart, Delhivery, Swiggy and several other companies on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley on Shadowfax Tech

  • Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 180
  • Shadowfax is executing well to take advantage of an increasingly supportive industry structure
  • Focus on niche segments has driven consistent improvement in profitability
  • Business is relatively less capital intensive vs peers, yielding superior cash flow conversion
  • Overweight thesis backed by improving industry structure and Shadowfax's strong execution
  • Shadowfax has fortified niches in various segments, which has helped it stay profitable

JPMorgan on Groww

  • Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 210
  • Most lucrative India-listed consumer internet platform
  • Consistent share gainer, while dominating aspirational investors
  • Strong cross-selling credentials could help it outgrow the market
  • Enjoys strong pricing power
  • Significant earnings power from platform leverage
  • Cheapest India internet platform with the largest profit pool

Goldman Sachs on Lenskart

  • Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 635
  • Long runway for grow th with widening competitive moat
  • Strong business model to address India's fast growing eyewear total addressable market
  • Widening moat with competitive advantages in supply chain and digital technology
  • International business scaling up
  • Structural drivers for margin expansion
  • Large headroom for formalization in eyewear by branded chains like Lenskart

Morgan Stanley on Delhivery

  • Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 470 from Rs 445
  • Raising numbers amid improving industry environment
  • The industry environment remaining favorable
  • Supports thesis of strong players gaining market share and improving volume growth numbers
  • Delhivery has strong operating leverage in business model that should allow for healthy margin expansion

Kotak on Eternal

  • Retains buy cuts TP to Rs 375 vs Rs410 earlier
  • High competitive intensity in QC continues
  • Blinkit seems to be holding its ground on pricing, though perhaps at the cost of losing out on low AOV orders to peers
  • We model this competitive intensity by assuming slower NOV growth of 70% yoy for Blinkit in FY2027.
  • We believe most competitors are incurring large cash burns, which may not be sustainable
  • Blinkit remains well-positioned to retain its position as the dominant QC player
  • Retansi BUY cuts TP to Rs 400 vs Rs 415 earlier
  • Aiming profitability improvement at the cost of growth in QC
  • The QC segment remains competitive
  • We model this competitive intensity by assuming slower NOV growth of 34% yoy for Instamart in FY27
  • We believe most competitors are incurring large cash burns, which may not be sustainable
  • Swiggy remains a high beta play and may see significant benefits on account of industry consolidation

Macquarie on L&T

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 4910
  • Gulf conflict could impact L&T execution in terms of physical damage to its ongoing infrastructure and hydrocarbon sites
  • Worker safety, mandatory evacuation can potentially affect / delay projects
  • Further, 55% of orders at a fixed price exposes L&T to significant impact due to heightened costs
  • See risk to L&T's margins due to the evolving scenarios in the Gulf region
  • Have already flagged geopolitical and commodities along with AI-led disruption as key risk for L&T

JM Financial on Adani Energy

  • Initiates BUY with TP of Rs 1,199
  • Believe co. is strongly positioned to benefit from India's T&D growth story
  • Growth supported by: a robust Rs 77,800 transmission order book, 24.6 million smart metering portfolio and a stable distribution franchise with a regulated asset base (RAB) of Rs 9,600 crore
  • Estimate revenue (ex-SCA) /EBITDA /PAT would compound at 19%/15%/50% over FY25-28E

JPMorgan on Metals

  • Middle East conflict could have some implications for Indian metals and mining stocks
  • See potentially near-term bullish risks for aluminum producers Vedanta and Hindalco
  • Expect minimal supply chain disruption in coal because the Suez Canal now accounts for only 1% of seaborne met coal and thermal coal supply
  • Anticipate minimal supply chain impact for steelmakers and limited upside risk for Coal India

CLSA on Middle East Crisis Impact

  • A long drawn Middle East tension could lead to a higher crude oil prices for a prolonged period
  • Metals – better placed: Rise in global energy prices would shift global cost of production higher
  • Cement: Fuel costs are likely to rise as coal / petcoke used in kilns are largely imported
  • Fuel costs account for 20%-25% of cost of production
  • Every $10/T rise in coal/petcoke leads to Rs 40-50/T impact on EBITDA/T (4%-7%)
  • Durables: Don't see any direct impact except for Voltas as  20% of its projects orderbook is international
  • EMS: Companies with export exposure (largely to Europe / US) could get impacted due to larger lead times / higher freight costs

HSBC on Cummins

  • Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 5300 from Rs 5200
  • Real estate, hospitality, and hospital are all set to see increased commissioning over the next few years; govt' capex to grow
  • See high margin distribution business driving margin uplift, while data centres add to lumpy growth
  • Sharp increase in premium construction starts over the last few years to see completions and consequent power genset demand

Goldman Sachs on Tata Consumer

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1425
  • Well-positioned to ride pantry formalization and rise of Q-commerce
  • Expect consistent high growth in ‘growth' businesses, driven by innovation and formalization
  • Early focus on quick-commerce has been a big advantage
  • Gradual margin expansion over FY25-28
  • Valuations optically elevated but reasonable when adjusted for amortization

HSBC on Avenue Supermarts

  • Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 3500
  • Discounts in line, store adds lack surprise
  • Pricing differential marginally better, but not substantia
  • Pricing is the only moat Dmart has vs other retailers
  • Store addition trends on track to touch 60, but expectations were of an acceleration
  • Await clarity on initiatives from new CEO, who took over in January 2026

JPMorgan on Premier Energies

  • Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 915
  • New capacities could potentially offset possible margin weakness
  • ALMM II helps demand, but cell capacity growing
  • US tariffs could increase domestic oversupply
  • Expansion could still drive EBITDA growth
  • Vertical integration/subsidiaries can also help

HSBC on Aviation

  • Middle East conflict creates near-term pressure
  • Geopolitical tensions have forced Indian carriers to cancel all flights to the region and some parts of Europe
  • As much as 20% of capacity at Indigo, 32% at SpiceJet, and 40%-plus at Air India could be affected
  • Apart from the direct losses due to cancellations, any spike in oil prices could also impact profitability

Citi on Oil & Gas

  • Middle East Conflict Puts Gas Value Chain at Greater Risk Than Oil
  • Qatar has been supplying c.40-50% of India's LNG imports,
  • This could be difficult to entirely replace given the surge that we have seen in global gas prices
  • Petronet could face elevated volume risk
  •  GAIL's gas transmission volumes could be at risk
  • Among CGDs, Gujarat Gas could be at more risk given high dependence on both Qatar and spot LNG
  • On the oil side, upstream companies like ONGC would benefit from higher oil prices, assuming no windfall tax re-imposition
  • OMCs could face margin headwinds
  • RIL could stand to gain in O2C from refining margin strength, particularly diesel

