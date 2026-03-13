Stock Picks Today: Reliance Industries, ABB India, Coal India, SBI And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Reliance Industries, ABB India, Coal India and several sectors, including real estate and autos, while also sharing macro views on inflation and market trends amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

BofA on CPI

February CPI review: Inflation rising but more gradually

Food prices higher while services inflation remains contained

Inflation largely in control, though West Asia conflict adds uncertainty

Ongoing conflict likely to impact WPI inflation in the March print

CPI impact expected to remain limited due to government intervention in fuel prices

Every $10 per barrel rise in energy prices could add 25–30 bps to annual headline inflation

Maintain view that RBI will likely hold rates for an extended period with a neutral stance

Jefferies on Reliance Industries

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1,740 from Rs 1,820

Defensive play amid current market volatility

O2C segment benefiting from Middle East supply disruptions which have lifted refining and petrochemical spreads

Expect elevated spreads to sustain through the conflict and boost margins in H1FY27

Lowered Jio FY27 and FY28 EBITDA estimates by 10% and 6% respectively as tariff hike expectations shift to Dec-2026

Raised consolidated FY27 EBITDA estimates by 2% driven by stronger O2C performance

Stock trading below long-term averages suggesting limited downside

MS on Real Estate

Global AI capex surge could lift India's data centre capacity to 10.5GW by FY31

Lodha and Mindspace have the highest exposure

DLF and Prestige Estates also have exposure to the segment

Developers benefit from land access, approvals expertise and experience in building rental assets

Data centres may deliver returns comparable to commercial assets but with faster development and strong rental growth

Lodha and Mindspace could see more than 20% upside from current valuations due to data centre expansion

Jefferies India Strategy

Bottom-up analyst top ideas for March 2026

Portfolio includes 23 Buy ideas and 8 Underperform calls

New Buy inclusions include SBI, Star Health, Groww, Bharat Forge, JSW Steel, Eternal and Max Healthcare

New Underperform calls include Hyundai, Cipla and Wipro

Two earlier Underperform ideas upgraded: Delhivery to Buy and Laurus Labs to Hold

Macquarie on Auto Sector

Macro uncertainty poses risks to growth outlook

March 2026 retail sales and production trends remain resilient so far

Focus shifting toward earnings risks related to demand and margins

Brokerage had earlier been constructive on the sector due to strong demand expectations

Now expects India auto stocks to underperform the broader market in the near term

HSBC on Coal India

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 420 from Rs 380

Higher e-auction premiums supportive in the near term

Structural oversupply of domestic coal remains a concern

Higher gas prices and regional coal prices boosting e-auction premiums and volumes

FY28 earnings estimates unchanged as oversupply and weak thermal demand could pressure premiums longer term

Near-term outperformance driven by Middle East situation but gains may fade once gas supplies normalise

UBS on CPI

February CPI inflation at 3.2% YoY came above consensus expectations

Rising energy prices increasing near-term inflation risks for India

Iran-related supply shock leading markets to price potential RBI rate hikes in 2026

Food inflation continued to accelerate

UBS on ABB India

Upgrade to Buy from Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 8,030 from Rs 5,310

Short-cycle enablers at an inflection point

Markets have underestimated ABB's ability to tap a larger addressable market across motion and electrification segments

Added to UBS APAC Key Call list

See favourable risk-reward with structural and cyclical growth drivers aligning

Growth expected from niche end markets expanding at 2–4x real GDP growth

Short-cycle outlook improving from recent lows

Positive triggers include cascading impact of capex decisions, budget measures, trade deals and large project traction

CLSA India Thematics

El Niño risk looming over India

Heatwave conditions could boost demand for summer products like ACs, coolers, refrigerators, fans and summer FMCG including ice creams and beverages

Below-normal rainfall may push up food inflation and pressure rural incomes

Tractor demand could face downside risk

Higher power demand and rising global coal prices could tighten coal availability for non-power sectors and lift e-auction prices for Coal India

CLSA Price Action – Laurence Balanco

Continued market weakness leaves indices vulnerable to further downside

Next major support seen at February/April 2025 lows around 21,777–21,800

A decline to those levels would negate the cup-and-handle formation

Suggests the consolidation pattern has evolved into a more complex structure needing more time to develop

The 24,300–24,500 zone now acting as resistance

50-day and 200-day moving averages around 25,341–25,382 add further resistance before the 26,277–26,373 highs.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.