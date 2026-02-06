Stock Picks Today: Indian Oil, Kaynes Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Airtel And More On Brokerages' Radar

Indian Oil Corp., Kaynes Technologies Ltd., Hero MotoCorp, and Bharti Airtel Ltd. are among companies that have drawn commentary from top brokerages on Friday. Analysts have tweaked share price targets and future outlook after some of these companies announced their December quarter results.

Brokerages On Indian Oil Q3 Results

Citi

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 190

Strong beat in refining; In-line marketing

Recent Union Budget has reaffirmed our view that concerns of a hike in excise duty were overdone

Jefferies

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 190 from Rs 185

Dec-25 Review: Refining led Beat

EBITDA was 21% above consensus estimates on strong refining margins

Likely loss of Russian crude will impact refining margins in FY27

Low crude price outlook over CY26 is constructive for marketing margins that are tracking at elevated levels

Fear of excise duty hike has receded

Valuation is inline with historical average

Brokerages on Bharti Airtel Q3 Results

Morgan Stanley

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2435

Q3: Strong cash flow generation

Indian home services business saw good growth on both the top line and EBITDA

There were slight misses vs. estimates in ARPU for Indian mobile services, home broadband, digital TV and Africa

Digital TV services EBITDA missed estimate by 4% as margins narrowed for the second consecutive quarter

Jefferies

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2575 from Rs 2760

Q3 results in line with estimates

India mobile: Steady growth; margins surprise positively

Strong growth in homes and Africa

Strong FCF generation to support higher payouts

CLSA

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2310

Strong India mobile subscriber gains; leading Arpu

India home subscriber additions another new high

Brokerages On Kaynes Tech Q3 Results

Macquarie

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 5900

Q3FY26: Weak performance

Revenue miss was primarily due to lower-than-anticipated growth for the Industrials and Railways segments

Management had expressed high conviction about H2 momentum, which now seems misplaced

Expect the stock to open weak, and wait to see what management has to say on the conference call

Jefferies

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5940

Sales/RPAT growth was a sharp deceleration vs H1FY26

Net working capital rose to 139 days (+23 QoQ); Net Debt rose to Rs 660 crore

Brokerages on Hero MotoCorp

Morgan Stanley

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 6471

Q3 First Cut – In Line with Estimates

Cheap valuations, dividend yield, and double-digit volume growth keep us Overweight

Jefferies

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 5000

First Cut: Good Growth in Dec-Q

ASP rose 1% QoQ on higher contribution of spare parts to revenues

Recurring PAT grew 20% YoY on higher financial income and lower tax rate

Brokerages On Nykaa

Morgan Stanley

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 286 from Rs 271

Q3 Margin Beat: Firing on All Cylinders

Consistent strong growth and profitability delivery has been the theme for Nykaa in FY26

Q3 delivery was consistent to that effect with a positive margin surprise outperformance

Continue to believe Nykaa remains a good play on India's beauty market

Jefferies

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 315

Picture Perfect

Nykaa reported an exceptional result, when other consumptions stocks underperformed

Not only growth has been strong across verticals, this was also supported by margin expansion

Own brands continue to have the dream-run on growth, with Dot & Key EBITDA margins in high-teens

