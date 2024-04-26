India's benchmark indices opened higher for fifth day in a row tracking gains heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd. As of 09:17 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 31.90 points or 0.14% higher at 22,602.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 85.48 points or 0.11% up at 74,424.92."For trend-following traders, 22,300/73,500 can act as a trend-deciding level. The breakout formation is likely to continue as long as the index is trading above this level. Above 22,300/73,500, it can go up to 22,625-22,675-22,775/74,500-74,800-75,125. However, due to the extended upmove in the past few days, we could see consolidation between 22700 and 22500 before surpassing the level of 22,775, which was the highest point of the rally," said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities..Tech Mahindra Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. added to the index.Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserve Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and SBI limited losses in the index..On NSE, all 11 sectors gained, and one declined out of 12. The NSE Nifty Metal Index rose the most, while the NSE Nifty Finance declined the most. .The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 50.05 points or 0.22% higher at 22,620.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 486.50 points or 0.66% up at 74,339.44..Nuvama reiterated a 'Buy on Vedanta and raised target price to Rs 542 from Rs 394, which implied 43% upside potential.Raises FY25e/26e EBITDA by 18%/23% on higher commodity prices.Lower CoP in aluminium and zinc supports Ebitda.Believe the company’s debt peaked out in FY24.Vedanta's business expansion during FY25 to provide visibility in volume growth and cost reduction FY26 onwards.Forecast cash flow of Rs 140bn+ in FY25Increasing average aluminium/zinc/silver price to USD 2,600/2,900/30 for FY25e and FY26e..The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps higher at 7.23%It closed at 7.21% on Thursday. Source: Bloomberg.The local currency opened 2 paise stronger against the U.S. Dollar at 83.31.It closed at 83.33 on Thursday.Source: Bloomberg.Rates the stock underweight raises with a Target Price Rs. 1,990 which implied 28% downside.Morgan Stanley said Nestle India has a strong beat on earnings. Nestle earnings were ahead of their consensus estimates by 9-10%.Sees headwinds to growth and margins in FY25.Believes two new business initiatives announced positive.Milk, coffee and wheat/flour cumulatively account for 60% of Nestle’s raw material basket..CLSA rated underperform and revised its target price to Rs. 2,719 from Rs. 2,665, which implied an upside of 6%.Top-line growth stays similar to Q4CY23 led by pricing and mix.Estimates volumes remained flat during the quarter.Continues to expect the F&B segment within staples to outperform.Nestle’s expensive valuations limit upside.Increased CY25- 26CL earnings by 2% factoring in the margin beat..Citi Research maintained a 'Sell' rating with a target price Rs.1,095, which implied a downside 8%.Management expects recovery in H2FY25, the brokerage said.Turnaround in large cap IT has not been easy, according to Citi Research.Weak exit makes it difficult to grow revenues anytime soon.TechM will continue to be “hope” stock. Investors will monitor the execution of 3yr roadmap.Margin improvement is not easy to achieve in a competitive market..US Dollar Index at 105.59US 10-year bond yield at 4.70%\tBrent crude up 0.30% at $89.28 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.26% at $83.79 per barrel Bitcoin was down 0.25% at $64,634.Citi maintains 'buy' with a target price Rs 8,675 apiece, an upside of 19% from the previous close.Earnings in line with forecast despite being impacted by 4% due to regulatory restrictions.Formally requested the RBI for review and removal of product restrictions, the brokerage said.Trims fiscal 2025 guidance on moderation in net interest margin and elevated credit cost.Pivot towards secured assets and funding cost peaking to impact the NIM.Building in 30 bps NIM compression.Credit cost of 1.7–1.8% and 26–27% AUM growth.Cuts earnings estimates by 7% each for fiscals 2025 and 2026..Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is to acquire 80% stake in Arjas Steel Pvt. at an enterprise value of Rs 3,000 crore.Promoter entity BAG Holdings will also acquire 19.12% stake in Arjas Steel.Source: Exchange filing.Nuvama retained 'Buy' on IndusInd and raised target price Rs 1,800 from 1860 earlier.Soft Q4FY24 earnings relative to peers, the brokerage said in a note. Retail slippage, a key variable, dipped from 4% to 3.3% on quarter. PC6 RoA range of 1.8–2.2% will continue be achieved.Lower TP on tweaking EPS estimates..The brokerage reiterates 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,850 per share, a 24% upside from the previous close.In line with performance, asset quality remains stable.Management expects to maintain net interest margin in the range of 4.2–4.3%.Bank utilised Rs 300 crore of contingent provisions, and now holds Rs 1,000 crore of contingency buffer.Restructured book declined 8 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 0.4%.Estimates the bank to deliver a 21% earnings compound annual growth rate over financial year 2024–26.Leading to return on asset and return on equity of 2.1% and 16.8% respectively by fiscal 2026..The brokerage maintains 'overweight' with a target price of Rs 1,925 per share, a 29% upside from the previous close.Asset quality improved along with strong retail deposit growth.Profit after tax 5% below our estimate due to core pre-provision operating profit miss.Higher funding costs are offset by an increase in asset yields.Loan growth remained strong, moderated to 18% YoY vs 20% last quarter.Gross slippages moderated due to corporate and retail.Expect growth in core pre-provision operating profit to remain at 20% in fiscal 2024–26..The Indian currency closed flat at 83.33 against the US dollar..US Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing Hopes.Nifty April futures up by 0.60% to 22,575.1 at a premium of 4.75 points.Nifty April futures open interest up by 35.8%.Nifty Bank April futures up by 0.61% to 48,643.15 at a premium of 148.2 points.Nifty Bank April futures open interest up by 16.5%.Nifty Options May 2 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,500 and maximum put open interest at 21,500.Bank Nifty Options April 30 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 50,000 and maximum put open interest at 48,000.Securities in ban period: Vodafone Idea..Kotak Bank CEO Bats For 'Completely Different' Level Of IT Infra In Letter To Employees.Moved into short-term ASM framework: GMR Power and Urban Infra, JG Chemicals, Mic Electronics.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Ashiana Housing.Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Shalimar Paints.Ex/ record dividend: ICICI Securities..ICICI Bank Reports No Misuse Of 17,000 Wrongly Mapped Credit Cards.Harsha Engineers International: American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capitalization Fund sold 9.7 lakh shares (1.06%) at Rs 410.06 apiece, while Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 7.29 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 410.01 apiece.Indian Pesticides: Winro Commercial India bought 6.83 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 229.52 apiece.Restaurant Brands Asia: FMRC Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund sold 25.84 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 100.26 apiece..JNK India: The public issue was subscribed to 28.13 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (75.72 times), non-institutional investors (23.26 times), retail investors (4.11 times)..JNK India IPO Subscribed 28.13 Times On Final Day.InterGlobe Aviation: The company has ordered 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft and has the purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 Family aircraft.Life Insurance Corp: The board has approved the infusion of approximately Rs 14 crore into Life Insurance Corp. (Lanka), subject to approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.Tata Steel: The company is to proceed with an investment worth £1.25 billion in the Port Talbot furnace. To commence the closure of existing heavy-end assets in the following months.Rites: The company entered an MOU with UltraTech Cement for project management consultancy services for Rail Infra projects.PSP Projects: The company has approved the allocation of 36 lakh shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at Rs 670 apiece.Biocon: The NCLT approved the scheme of amalgamation of Biofusion Therapeutics with Biocon Pharma.Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company appointed Koppu Sadashiv Murthy as CFO.Aster DM Healthcare: Amitabh Johri, Joint CFO and KMP of the company, resigned due to the segregation of the company’s business in the Gulf Cooperation Council region from its business in India and he will continue as the CFO of the segregated Aster Business at the Gulf Cooperation Council region.Crisil: The company’s unit received SEBI licence to commence the business of ESG Ratings Provider.NHPC: The tribunal awarded Rs 383 crore to L&T in dispute with the company and received Rs 45.18 crore in counter claim.PG Electroplast: The company started a new AC manufacturing plant in Rajasthan.NLC India: The company is commissioning a 3X660 MW Thermal Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh. The Ministry of Coal has approved the Pachwara South Coal Block project with an estimated capital cost of Rs 2,243 crore. The coal block has an extractable reserve of 262.8 MT..IndiGo Orders 30 Airbus Wide-Body Aircraft For Global Route Expansion.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Atul Ltd., Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., KSB Ltd., Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Usha Martin Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., VST Industries Ltd. and Force Motors Ltd..Tech Mahindra (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue down 1.8% at Rs 12,871 crore vs Rs 13,101 crore (Bloomberg estimate 12,958 crore).EBIT margin at 4.95% vs 5.36% (Bloomberg estimate 11.10%).EBIT down 9% at Rs 638 crore vs Rs 703 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,442 crore).Net profit up 27% at Rs 664 crore vs Rs 524 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 744.5 crore).Recommended a final dividend of Rs 28 per share.IndusInd Bank (Consolidated, YoY)NII up 15% at Rs 5,377 crore vs RS 4,670 crore.Net profit up 15% at Rs 2,349 crore vs Rs 2,043 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,402 crore).Gross NPA at 1.92%.Net NPA at 0.57%.Recommended a dividend of Rs 16.5 per share.Bajaj Finance (Standalone, YoY)Total income rises 31% to Rs 12,764 crore vs Rs 9,719 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 9,970 crore).Net profit up 20% at Rs 3,402 crore vs Rs 2,837 crore (Bloomberg estimate 3,785 crore).Gross NPA stage 3 at 1.05%.Net NPA stage 3 at 0.46%.Recommended dividend of Rs 36 per share.L&T Technology Services (Consolidated, QOQ)Revenue up 4.77% at Rs 2,538 crore vs Rs 2,422 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,546 crore).EBIT up 2.88% at Rs 428 crore vs Rs 416 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 442 crore).Margin down 31 bps at 16.87% vs 17.18%, (Bloomberg estimate 17.35%).Net profit up 1.24% at Rs 341 crore vs Rs 337 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 348 crore).Board recommends a final dividend of Rs 33 per share.UTI Asset Management (Consolidated, YoY)Total income up 35.92% at Rs 420 crore vs Rs 309 crore.Net profit up 110.46% at Rs 181 crore vs Rs 86 crore.AUM up 19% YoY on March 31 at Rs 18.48 lakh crore.Recommended final dividend of Rs 24 per share.Aavas Financiers (Consolidated, YoY)Total income up 21.33% at Rs 546 crore vs Rs 450 crore.Net profit up 11.81% at Rs 142 crore vs Rs 127 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 125 crore).Tanla Platforms (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 0.29% at Rs 1,005 crore vs Rs 1,002 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 975 crore).EBIT down 18.79% at Rs 137 crore vs Rs 169 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 129.5 crore).Margin down 321 bps at 13.68% vs 16.89%, (Bloomberg estimate 13.28%).Net profit down 7.06% at Rs 130 crore vs Rs 140 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 113.1 crore).Board recommends final dividend of Rs 6 per share.Himadri Speciality Chemical (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 14.38% at Rs 1,177 crore vs Rs 1,029 crore.Ebitda up 42.57% at Rs 179 crore vs Rs 126 crore.Margin at 15.22% vs 12.21%, up 300 bps.Net profit up 51.13% at Rs 115 crore vs Rs 76.21 crore.Zensar Technologies (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 2.12% at Rs 1230 crore vs Rs 1204 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,223 crore).EBIT up 1.64% at Rs 179 crore vs Rs 176 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 173 crore).Margin down 6 bps at 14.58% vs 14.64% (Bloomberg estimate 14.13%).Net profit up 7.17% at Rs 173 crore vs Rs 162 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 151 crore).CFO Sachin Zute resigned effective May 3.Schaeffler India (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 10.59% at Rs 1,873 crore vs Rs 1694 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,917 crore).Ebitda up 4.82% at Rs 330 crore vs Rs 315 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 348 crore).Margin down 96 bps at 17.6% vs 18.57%, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 18.1%).Net profit up 0.18% at Rs 220 crore vs Rs 219 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 237.55 crore).KPI Green Energy (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 58.64% at Rs 289.36 crore vs Rs 182.4 croreEbitda up 71.25% at Rs 92.87 crore vs Rs 54.23 croreMargin at 32.09% vs 29.73% up 236 bpsNet profit up 35.43% at Rs 43.04 crore vs Rs 31.78 croreOlectra Greentech (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 23.18% at Rs 289 crore vs Rs 376 crore.Ebitda down 31.05% at Rs 34.45 crore vs Rs 49.97 crore.Margin down 136 bps at 11.92% vs 13.29%.Net profit down 45.83% at Rs 14.89 crore vs Rs 27.49 crore..Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: Profit Rises 27%, But Misses Estimates.Stocks in the Asia Pacific region were trading lower on Friday after the US market fell on data that showed a sharp U.S. economic slowdown and stubborn inflation. The Wall Street, however, recovered as technology companies surged in late trading as stellar results from Microsoft Corp. and Google's parent, Alphabet Inc., fuelled confidence. Investors will also wait for the Bank of Japan's policy outcomes that is scheduled for Friday.The Nikkei 225 was trading 48.15 points or 0.13% lower at 37,580.33, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 93.70 points or 1.22% down at 7,589.30. The Kospi index was trading 24.42 points or 0.93% higher at 2,653.04 as of 06:35 a.m.The Wall Street was rattled by data that showed exactly what stock traders did not want to hear: a significant slowdown in the world's largest economy and persistent inflation pressures, Bloomberg said. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.46% and 0.64% respectively as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.98%.The Brent crude was trading 0.36% higher at $89.32 a barrel. Gold fell 0.14% to $2,329.14 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was 30.00 points or 0.13% lower at 22,643.00 as of 6:36 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices gained for the fifth straight day on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 closing above 22,500, led by nearly 4% gains in PSU banks.The Nifty ended 0.75%, or 167.95 points, higher at 22,570.35, while the Sensex gained 0.66%, or 486.50 points, to close at 74,339.44.Overseas investors stayed net sellers on Thursday for the fourth consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,823.3 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 6,167.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.The Indian currency closed flat at 83.33 against the US dollar..Nifty Bank Can Extend Rally Despite Kotak Mahindra Jitters. Here's Why