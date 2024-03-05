China Stocks Set For Falls As GDP Growth Set At 5%: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity prices here.
(Bloomberg) -- China-related stocks are set to open lower Tuesday amid growing investor concern over Beijing’s ability to correct an economic slowdown. The Wall Street equity rally took a breather ahead of the release of key US data.
Futures show Hong Kong shares may fall more than 1%, with Shanghai’s benchmark also set to edge down as China set this year’s GDP growth at 5% on Tuesday. The Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese equities fell 4% in New York trading on Monday.
Australian shares slipped while Japanese equities opened little changed after the Nikkei 225 breached 40,000 index points Monday as optimistism in Japan supports the stock market. US equity futures edged lower in early Asian trading following a small decline for the S&P 500 on Monday.
In Asia, focus will be on the annual parliamentary meetings in Beijing. Investors will be closely watching the government’s annual work report at the parliament’s opening Tuesday. China’s Caixin services PMI data is also due Tuesday.
Still, the nation’s second-in-command will defy recent convention by not holding a press briefing for investors to learn more about the nation’s policy direction. This may undermine its ability to boost confidence in an economy grappling with a prolonged real estate crisis and headwinds from geopolitical tensions with the US.
Elsewhere, the yen was steady at around 150 per dollar as price growth in Tokyo surged back above the Bank of Japan’s target in February. The increase supports the case for the central bank’s first interest rate hike since 2007. BOJ Governor Ueda is scheduled to speak later Tuesday.
Doubling-Down
Treasuries were steady in Asian trading after 10-year yields increased four basis points to 4.22% on Monday. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he expects the Fed’s first cut — which he has penciled in for the third quarter — will be followed by a pause the following meeting to assess how the policy shift is affecting the economy.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill for his semiannual testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to double down on his message that there’s no rush to cut rates. Meantime, data forecast to show labor-market cooling should reinforce bets on policy easing.
Fed officials’ most recent quarterly forecast in December was for three quarter-point cuts this year — and the bond market has embraced that view, based on the prices of swap contracts that reference future Fed meeting dates.
“If the S&P 500 is going to make this the eighth-straight week it hits an all-time high, it will likely need to hear encouraging words from Powell about rate cuts in his two days of congressional testimony, and avoid any major surprises from jobs data,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.
Nouriel Roubini, the economist known for his bearish outlook ahead of the 2008 global financial crisis, expressed optimism that US growth will remain brisk this year — though that might be a negative for stocks.
“There actually is a serious possibility of what people refer to as a ‘no landing,’ that growth remains above potential and inflation remains sticky,” Roubini told Bloomberg Surveillance. “Paradoxically, the good news on growth may be bad news for the market if that implies the Fed is not going to cut as much and as soon as people expect.”
In commodities, oil prices were little changed early Tuesday. Gold held above $2,100 following a Monday rally. Bitcoin traded around $67,800.
Key Events This Week:
- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks, Tuesday
- China Caixin services PMI, Tuesday
- China kicks off its 14th National People’s Congress, Tuesday
- Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Tuesday
- US factory orders, ISM services, S&P Global Services PMI, Tuesday
- Super Tuesday in the US, with North Carolina, California, Texas and Oklahoma among more than a dozen states holding Republican and Democratic primaries
- Canada rate decision, Wednesday
- Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday
- US ADP employment, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday
- Fed issues Beige Book, Wednesday
- Fed’s Neel Kashkari (Minneapolis) and Mary Daly (San Francisco) speak, Wednesday
- China trade, forex reserves, Thursday
- European Central Bank’s rate decision, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday
- President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address, Thursday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday
- Eurozone GDP, Friday
- US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday
- ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:12 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures fell 1.1%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0854
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.44 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2102 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6508
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $68,241.51
- Ether rose 1.2% to $3,628.15
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.725%
- Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.11%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.