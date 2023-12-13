Asia Stocks Trade Mixed As Fed Rate Decision Looms: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed ahead of the last Federal Reserve decision of the year, with the latest US inflation data tempering expectations for aggressive rate cuts next year.
Shares opened lower in Hong Kong and mainland China, signaling investor disappointment at the absence of stronger economic support measures at a key leadership meeting. The country’s annual economic work conference this week prioritized industrial policy and indicated little desire for large-scale stimulus.
Equities benchmarks also fell in South Korea but rose in Australia and Japan. US stock futures gained slightly after the S&P 500 hit the highest since January 2022 on Tuesday. Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — the VIX — slid toward a four-year low.
Markets continue to bet Fed officials will be on hold Wednesday, but the latest economic figures bring into question the aggressive pricing of a dovish pivot. Traders have slightly trimmed their wagers on rate cuts in 2024, with the first one projected to happen in May. The data also spurred speculation that Chairman Jerome Powell will try to throw cold water on the Fed-easing buoyancy.
The dollar and Treasuries steadied in Asia trading, with yields on the two-year staying above 4.7%. Long-term Treasuries swung to a small gain Tuesday after solid demand in a $21 billion sale of 30-year bonds.
Signals From Powell
Following the last Fed decision, Powell reminded investors that inflation progress will “come in lumps and be bumpy.” The fact that Tuesday’s consumer price index was roughly in line with estimates — and ticked up a bit — underscored the choppy nature of getting prices back to the 2% target — especially in the service sector, which the Fed has zoned in on as the last mile in its inflation fight.
“I don’t think that the Fed will rush to cut rates anytime soon,” Nancy Daoud, private wealth adviser at Ameriprise Financial, said on Bloomberg Television. “The risk is too high to put us back into like where we were in the 1970s, if that occurs. They’re going to just remain on track to meet their goal.”
With the Fed widely expected to keep its target rate range steady for the third straight meeting at 5.25% to 5.5%, traders will carefully scrutinize any signals from Powell on the path for policy and the update to the central bank’s quarterly forecasts.
Argentina devalued the peso by 54% after the close of local markets on Tuesday and announced a swath of spending cuts, in the first steps of President Javier Milei’s shock-therapy program to revive the nation’s troubled economy. The nation’s central bank now targets a 2% currency devaluation per month.
Signs of disinflation helped drive the US bond market last month to its biggest gain since the mid-1980s, with yields tumbling sharply on speculation the Fed will cut its benchmark rate by over a full percentage point in 2024.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday she doesn’t believe the “last mile” in returning inflation to the Fed’s 2% goal will be especially difficult.
How the Fed frames its outlook for rate policy ending next year and 2025 via its “dot plot” could inject some uncertainty into a market that has run ahead of the central bank’s current forecast.
Oil extended its losses after plunging to the lowest level in five months Tuesday as signs of robust supplies piled up. Gold steadied as investors awaited the Fed’s rate decision.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday
- US PPI, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve policy meeting and news conference with Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday
- European Central Bank policy meeting followed by news conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde, Thursday
- Bank of England policy meeting, Thursday
- Swiss National Bank policy meeting, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, retail sales, business inventories, Thursday
- China 1-yr MLF rate and volume, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, jobless rate, Friday
- Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday
- US industrial production, Empire manufacturing, cross-border investment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:49 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0792
- The Japanese yen was unchanged at 145.45 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1953 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6559
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $41,021.6
- Ether rose 0.2% to $2,176.42
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.19%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined 3.5 basis points to 0.700%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.28%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $68.46 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
