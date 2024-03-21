Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 21

Wall Street traders refrained from making any big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve decision as they braced for whether Jerome Powell would throw cold water on rate-cut hopes, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index rose by 0.08% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.04%, respectively, as of 11:45 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.05%.

Brent crude was trading 1.66% lower at $85.93 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.10% at $2,155.45 an ounce.