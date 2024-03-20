HPCL - Facing Headwinds: HDFC Securities

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. stock corrected ~22% from its 52- week high and has underperformed the Sensex by ~23% over the last one month.

With most of its product profitability inversely correlated to the oil price, at the current FY25 enterprise value/Ebitda multiple of 7.7 times (a premium of ~31% to its five-year average), we believe the risk-reward in the stock is unfavorable for investors.

Lower rangebound oil prices and discount on Russian crude and not improvement in refining or marketing operations were the key reasons for HPCL’s strong profitability over 9M FY24 and hence we believe it does not deserve a significant premium to historical valuation multiples.