Oberoi Realty - New Projects To Revive Pre-Sales In Near Term: Motilal Oswal

Oberoi Realty Ltd.’s completed projects such as Sky City Phase 1, 360-West and Eternia Enigma have the potential to cumulatively generate Rs 15 billion plus of surplus cash annually. This, coupled with the scale-up in rental income, provides enough firepower to capture the business development opportunity.

However, with seven new projects (two projects in Thane, GSK-Worli, Peddar Road, Tardeo redevelopment, potential MHADA redevelopment in Andheri and Gurugram) already tied up, the management is unlikely to be aggressive on new project acquisitions in the near term.