Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan 29

The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally lower at 25,935.50, indicating a flat to negative open for the benchmark index. US and European index futures are trading mixed during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures are flat.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 1.03%

US Market Wrap

US stock futures slipped in early trading as uneven results from major technology companies prompted renewed doubts about the strength of the AI-driven rally. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures also moved slightly lower. After the bell, Tesla and Meta shares advanced, but Microsoft fell, suggesting investors may be uneasy about the company's rising expenditure. During the New York session, both equities and US Treasury yields held relatively steady after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, in line with expectations., reports Bloomberg.

Asia Market Wrap

Asia-Pacific stocks delivered a mixed performance on Thursday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 inched up 0.18%, while the broader Topix index fell 0.57%. South Korea's markets were stronger, with the Kospi rising 1.09% and the tech-heavy Kosdaq gaining 2.69%. Samsung Electronics' shares climbed 1.6% after the company reported that its fourth-quarter profit had more than tripled, supported by tight supplies in memory chips and robust demand for servers used in artificial intelligence. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index were trading at 27,565, below the benchmark's previous close of 27,826.91.

Commodity Check

Gold surged to a record high above $5,500 per ounce, extending a rapid rally driven by a weaker US dollar and a broader move away from government bonds and major currencies. The metal jumped as much as 3.2% in early trading, following a 4.6% spike the previous day — its strongest single‑day gain since the peak of the Covid‑19 turmoil in March 2020.

Oil prices also climbed for a third consecutive session after President Donald Trump warned Iran to agree to a nuclear deal or face potential military action, reigniting worries about instability and supply risks in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude approached $64 a barrel after rising 1.3% in the prior session, closing at its highest level since late September.

Key Events Today

India's Economic Survey for fiscal year 2025-26 to be presented in Parliament.

Vedanta's offer for sale of shares of Hindustan Zinc opens for retail investors.

Market Recap

The Nifty had fallen below the 25,200 levels but closed near 25,300 during the day's trade. Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex rose nearly 1%. The Nifty ended 167.35 points or 0.66% higher at 25,342.75. The BSE Sensex ended 487.20 points or 0.60% higher at 82,344.68.

Earnings Today

Allied Blenders and Distillers, ACME Solar Holdings, Adani Power, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Apar Industries, Apcotex Industries, Apollo Pipes, Balaji Amines, Blue Star, Canara Bank, Carborundum Universal, Capri Global Capital, Colgate Palmolive (India), Container Corporation of India, Coromandel International, Cupid, Dabur India, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Dixon Technologies (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Fino Payments Bank, Flair Writing Industries, Great Eastern Shipping Company, GHCL, Gillette India, Go Fashion (India), Greenlam Industries, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indian Energy Exchange, IFCI, Indegene, Indostar Capital Finance, Ion Exchange India, ITC, JSW Holdings, KPIT Technologies, Laxmi Organic Industries, Manappuram Finance, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, MTAR Technologies, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, NTPC Green Energy, Orient Cement, One 97 Communications, Prestige Estates Projects, Pricol, Quick Heal Technologies, REC, Sanghi Industries, Sharda Cropchem, SIS, Sundaram-Clayton, Suven Life Sciences, Swiggy, Syrma SGS Technology, TD Power Systems, Tata Motors, TTK Prestige, Usha Martin, Vedanta, Voltas, VST Industries, Websol Energy System.

Earnings Post Market Hours

Maha Seamless Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 22.6% at Rs 1,090 crore versus Rs 1,408 crore

EBITDA down 45.5% at Rs 152 crore versus Rs 280 crore

Margin at 14% versus 19.9%

Net Profit up 30.5% at Rs 243 crore versus Rs 186 crore

Birlasoft Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.4% at Rs 1,348 crore versus Rs 1,329 crore

EBIT up 16.4% at Rs 225 crore versus Rs 193 crore

Margin at 16.7% versus 14.5%

Net Profit up 3.3% at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 116 crore

Thyrocare Tech Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.8% at Rs 196 crore versus Rs 166 crore

EBITDA up 38.6% at Rs 57.8 crore versus Rs 41.7 crore

Margin at 29.6% versus 25.2%

Net Profit up 51.8% at Rs 29 crore versus Rs 19.1 crore

Rainbow Children's Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.9% at Rs 445 crore versus Rs 398 crore

EBITDA up 9.5% at Rs 147 crore versus Rs 134 crore

EBITDA margin at 33% versus 33.7%

Net Profit up 11.7% at Rs 72.5 crore versus Rs 64.9 crore

M&M Financial Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Total Income up 13.9% at Rs 5,464 crore

Net Profit down 10.2% at Rs 824 crore versus Rs 918 crore

MAS Financial Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Calculated NII up 16% at Rs 181 crore versus Rs 157 crore

Net Profit up 16% at Rs 92.2 crore versus Rs 79.5 crore

To pay interim dividend of Rs 1.25/share

Heritage Foods Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 8.2% at Rs 1,119 crore versus Rs 1,034 crore

EBITDA down 42.9% at Rs 62.9 crore versus Rs 110 crore

Margin at 5.6% versus 10.6%

Net Profit down 19.5% at Rs 34.6 crore versus Rs 43 crore

Somany Ceramics Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.8% at Rs 682 crore versus Rs 645 crore

EBITDA up 16% at Rs 62 crore versus Rs 53.5 crore

Margin at 9.1% versus 8.3%

Net Profit up 93.9% at Rs 18 crore versus Rs 9.3 crore

Satin Creditcare Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 747 crore versus Rs 684 crore

EBITDA up 34.4% at Rs 385 crore versus Rs 287 crore

EBITDA margin at 51.5% versus 41.9%

Net Profit at Rs 71.9 crore versus Rs 14.25 crore

Garden Reach Q3 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 49.1% at Rs 1,896 crore versus Rs 1,271 crore

EBITDA at Rs 172 crore versus Rs 75.6 crore

Margin at 9.1% versus 5.9%

Net Profit up 73.9% at Rs 171 crore versus Rs 98.2 crore

To pay interim dividend of Rs 7.15/share

Gland Pharma Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 22.5% at Rs 1,695 crore versus Rs 1,384 crore

EBITDA up 20.8% at Rs 435 crore versus Rs 360 crore

Margin at 25.6% versus 26%

Net Profit up 27.7% at Rs 262 crore versus Rs 205 crore

Symphony Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 7.3% at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 193 crore

EBITDA down 6.5% at Rs 29 crore versus Rs 31 crore

Margin at 16.2% versus 16.1%

Net Profit at Rs 20 crore versus loss of Rs 10 crore

Five-Star Business Q3 FY26 (YoY)

Total Income up 12.5% at Rs 822 crore versus Rs 731 crore

Net Profit up 1.2% at Rs 277 crore versus Rs 274 crore

L&T Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.5% at Rs 71,450 crore versus Rs 64,668 crore

EBITDA up 18.6% at Rs 7,417 crore versus Rs 6,255 crore

Margin at 10.4% versus 9.7%

Net Profit down 4.3% at Rs 3,215 crore versus Rs 3,359 crore

Order book at Rs 7.33 lakh crore as of Dec 31

ICRA Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 35.3% at Rs 164 crore versus Rs 121 crore

EBITDA up 35.4% at Rs 57.1 crore versus Rs 42.2 crore

Margin at 34.9% versus 34.9%

Net Profit down 7.7% at Rs 38.8 crore versus Rs 42 crore

One‑time impact of Rs 6.9 crore due to new labour codes



Phoenix Mills Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 15% at Rs 1,121 crore versus Rs 975 crore

EBITDA up 18.7% at Rs 656 crore versus Rs 553 crore

Margin at 58.5% versus 56.7%

Net Profit up 4.2% at Rs 276 crore versus Rs 265 crore

GE Vernova Q3 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 58.4% at Rs 1,701 crore versus Rs 1,074 crore

EBITDA at Rs 454.6 crore versus Rs 179.6 crore

Margin at 26.7% versus 16.7%

Net Profit at Rs 291 crore versus Rs 143 crore

LMW Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 1.1% at Rs 758 crore versus Rs 766 crore

EBITDA up 16.5% at Rs 41.7 crore versus Rs 35.8 crore

Margin at 5.5% versus 4.7%

Net Profit down 24% at Rs 14.7 crore versus Rs 19.3 crore

Datamatics Global Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 19.9% at Rs 510 crore versus Rs 425 crore

EBITDA up 76.4% at Rs 96.2 crore versus Rs 54.6 crore

Margin at 18.9% versus 12.8%

Net Profit down 51% at Rs 36.4 crore versus Rs 74.3 crore

LT Foods Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 23.5% at Rs 2,809 crore versus Rs 2,275 crore

EBITDA up 25.8% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 250 crore

Margin at 11.2% versus 11%

Net Profit up 9.8% at Rs 157 crore versus Rs 143 crore

SBI Cards Q3 FY26 (YoY)

NII up 12% at Rs 1,751 crore YoY

Net Profit up 45.2% at Rs 557 crore versus Rs 383 crore

Balkrishna Industries Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 6.9% at Rs 2,737 crore versus Rs 2,560 crore

EBITDA up 7.1% at Rs 643 crore versus Rs 601 crore

Margin at 23.5% versus 23.5%

Net Profit down 30.6% at Rs 413 crore versus Rs 596 crore

Eclerx Services Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 6.5% at Rs 1,070 crore versus Rs 1,005 crore

EBIT up 0.6% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 229 crore

Margin at 21.5% versus 22.8%

Net Profit up 4.5% at Rs 192 crore versus Rs 183 crore

Lodha Developers Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 14.4% at Rs 4,673 crore versus Rs 4,083 crore

EBITDA up 8.4% at Rs 1,415 crore versus Rs 1,306 crore

Margin at 30.3% versus 32%

Net Profit up 1.3% at Rs 957 crore versus Rs 944 crore

ASK Automotive Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 18.5% at Rs 1,084 crore versus Rs 915 crore

EBITDA up 27.3% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 111 crore

Margin at 13% versus 12.1%

Net Profit up 21.3% at Rs 79.9 crore versus Rs 65.9 crore

AGI Greenpac Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 3.8% at Rs 634 crore versus Rs 658 crore

EBITDA down 11.1% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 169 crore

Margin at 23.7% versus 25.7%

Net Profit down 21.1% at Rs 71.5 crore versus Rs 90.5 crore

Star Health Q3 FY26 (YoY)

Net Premium Earned up 11.9% at Rs 4,250 crore versus Rs 3,800 crore

Net Profit down 40.4% at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 215 crore

NSDL Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue down 10.1% at Rs 360 crore versus Rs 400 crore

EBITDA down 17.6% at Rs 107 crore versus Rs 130 crore

Margin at 29.9% versus 32.6%

Net Profit down 18.8% at Rs 89.6 crore versus Rs 110 crore

Cochin Shipyard Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.7% at Rs 1,350 crore versus Rs 1,148 crore

EBITDA down 21.4% at Rs 187 crore versus Rs 237 crore

Margin at 13.8% versus 20.7%

Net Profit down 18.3% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 177 crore

To pay interim dividend of Rs 3.5/share

Sagility Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 18.8% at Rs 1,971 crore versus Rs 1,659 crore

EBITDA up 23.2% at Rs 511 crore versus Rs 415 crore

EBITDA margin at 25.9% versus 25%

Net Profit up 6.7% at Rs 268 crore versus Rs 251 crore

Sundram Fasteners Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 6.9% at Rs 1,541 crore versus Rs 1,441 crore

EBITDA up 5.5% at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 227 crore

EBITDA margin at 15.6% versus 15.8%

Net Profit nearly flat at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 130 crore;

Co reappoints Arathi Krishna as MD effective May 3

Johnson Controls Q3 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 10.2% at Rs 476 crore versus Rs 432 crore

EBITDA loss at Rs 1 crore versus profit of Rs 9.8 crore

Margin negative versus prior positive

Net Loss at Rs 19 crore versus loss of Rs 3.3 crore

Quess Corp Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 2.2% at Rs 3,930 crore versus Rs 4,019 crore

EBITDA up 27.6% at Rs 79.6 crore versus Rs 62.4 crore

Margin at 2% versus 1.6%

Net Profit up 31.9% at Rs 55 crore versus Rs 41.7 crore; to pay interim dividend of Rs 5/share

Samhi Hotels Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 15.6% at Rs 338 crore versus Rs 292 crore

EBITDA up 11.5% at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 110 crore

EBITDA margin at 36.2% versus 37.5%

Net Profit up 73.7% at Rs 39.6 crore versus Rs 22.8 crore

Prudent Corporate Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Total Income up 20.9% at Rs 353 crore versus Rs 292 crore

EBITDA not specified

Margin not specified

Net Profit up 19.6% at Rs 57.6 crore versus Rs 48.2 crore

Brigade Hotel Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.6% at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 124 crore

EBITDA up 8.8% at Rs 47.3 crore versus Rs 43.5 crore

EBITDA margin at 34.1% versus 34.9%

Net Profit at Rs 20.27 crore versus Rs 8.39 crore

Borosil Renewables Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 3.1% at Rs 390 crore versus Rs 379 crore

EBITDA up 3.7% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 119 crore

Margin at 31.5% versus 31.3%

Net Profit up 62.7% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 61.6 crore

Stocks In News

Sai Life Sciences: The company enters a pact with Mabtech to advance immunology research.

The company enters a pact with Mabtech to advance immunology research. Can Fin Homes: The RBI re‑appoints Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as MD & CEO effective March 18.

The RBI re‑appoints Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as MD & CEO effective March 18. Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank receives RBI approval to set up an IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City.

The bank receives RBI approval to set up an IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City. TCS: The company incorporates a new subsidiary in Morocco.

The company incorporates a new subsidiary in Morocco. NTPC: The company's renewable energy arm will start commercial operations of 130.5 MW at the Khavda Solar Project from January 29.

The company's renewable energy arm will start commercial operations of 130.5 MW at the Khavda Solar Project from January 29. IndusInd Bank: The bank appoints Ravi Pangal as Chief Information Officer.

The bank appoints Ravi Pangal as Chief Information Officer. TVS Supply Chain: The company agrees to acquire Swamy & Sons 3PL Private for ₹88 crore.

The company agrees to acquire Swamy & Sons 3PL Private for ₹88 crore. Wipro: The company partners with Factory for software development and agent‑native solutions and will participate in Factory's latest funding round.

The company partners with Factory for software development and agent‑native solutions and will participate in Factory's latest funding round. Pine Labs: The company expands its presence in Sri Lanka by deploying an API‑first card issuing and processing platform for Pan Asia Bank.

The company expands its presence in Sri Lanka by deploying an API‑first card issuing and processing platform for Pan Asia Bank. Cupid: The company receives CE certification for HIV and Hepatitis test kits.

The company receives CE certification for HIV and Hepatitis test kits. SBI: The bank closes a $250 million bond issuance at a coupon of O/N SOFR + 50 bps.

The bank closes a $250 million bond issuance at a coupon of O/N SOFR + 50 bps. Vedanta: The company will exercise the oversubscription option in the Hind Zinc OFS and sell 1.41 crore shares.

The company will exercise the oversubscription option in the Hind Zinc OFS and sell 1.41 crore shares. Akzo Nobel India: The company's board approves changing the name to JSW Dulux Limited .

The company's board approves changing the name to . HPCL: The company signs an MoU with Castrol India to explore opportunities in the re‑refined base oil ecosystem and clarifies related media reports.

The company signs an MoU with Castrol India to explore opportunities in the re‑refined base oil ecosystem and clarifies related media reports. HAL: The company clarifies that its contract with Pawan Hans is still under negotiation and will be signed once final terms are agreed.

The company clarifies that its contract with Pawan Hans is still under negotiation and will be signed once final terms are agreed. eClerx Services: The company's board approves a 1‑for‑1 bonus share issue.

The company's board approves a 1‑for‑1 bonus share issue. Biocon: The company receives VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) status from the US FDA for its Andhra API facility.

The company receives VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) status from the US FDA for its Andhra API facility. RVNL: The company emerges as the lowest bidder for a ₹1,201 crore project awarded by Northern Railway.

The company emerges as the lowest bidder for a ₹1,201 crore project awarded by Northern Railway. ASK Automotive: The board approves capacity expansion for 2‑wheeler ABS with two new plants in Rajasthan requiring an investment of ₹35 crore.

The board approves capacity expansion for 2‑wheeler ABS with two new plants in Rajasthan requiring an investment of ₹35 crore. Aditya Birla Fashion: The company purchases an additional 2.53% stake in WROGN.

The company purchases an additional 2.53% stake in WROGN. Max Financial: The company approves its merger with Axis Max Life Insurance.

The company approves its merger with Axis Max Life Insurance. Exide Industries: The company invests Rs.50 crore in its subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions.

The company invests Rs.50 crore in its subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions. Thermax: The company incorporates a new subsidiary named Thermax Energy Solutions.

The company incorporates a new subsidiary named Thermax Energy Solutions. GPT Infra: The company approves acquiring 100% stake in Alcon Builders & Engineers for Rs.154 crore.

The company approves acquiring 100% stake in Alcon Builders & Engineers for Rs.154 crore. Dynamic Cables: The company receives UL certification for PV solar cables.

The company receives UL certification for PV solar cables. InfoBeans Technologies: The company unveils Expona 2.0 AI Agent Beta for Enhanced Enterprise AI Knowledge Management.

The company unveils Expona 2.0 AI Agent Beta for Enhanced Enterprise AI Knowledge Management. Manorama Industries : The company approved capex of Rs. 460cr to enhance manufacturing capacity, investment in new projects.

: The company approved capex of Rs. 460cr to enhance manufacturing capacity, investment in new projects. Asian Granito India Limited: Mr. Mehul Shah, CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, has resigned.

Mr. Mehul Shah, CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, has resigned. Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited: Company approves the Amalgamation of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary namely POCL Future Tech with the Company.

Company approves the Amalgamation of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary namely POCL Future Tech with the Company. Kiri Industries: The company receives a Letter of Intent worth Rs.101 crore for a hybrid power project, company's unit also receives approval under the PLI scheme for white goods.

The company receives a Letter of Intent worth Rs.101 crore for a hybrid power project, company's unit also receives approval under the PLI scheme for white goods. Union Bank of India: The bank appoints Dhirendra Jain as CFO from February 1, while Avinash Vasant Prabhu resigns as CFO effective January 31.

The bank appoints Dhirendra Jain as CFO from February 1, while Avinash Vasant Prabhu resigns as CFO effective January 31. HCLTech: The company is selected by Guardian Life to accelerate its AI‑driven technology transformation journey.

The company is selected by Guardian Life to accelerate its AI‑driven technology transformation journey. JSW Steel: The company secures the highest S&P CSA score in the global steel sector, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable value creation.

The company secures the highest S&P CSA score in the global steel sector, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable value creation. Adani Ports: The company's arm AOP Marine Agency Services incorporates AOP Marine & Logistics, with Adani Harbour International holding an 80% stake.

The company's arm AOP Marine Agency Services incorporates AOP Marine & Logistics, with Adani Harbour International holding an 80% stake. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The Board approved evaluating the merger of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance with the Company, with further review by independent committees before final approval.

The Board approved evaluating the merger of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance with the Company, with further review by independent committees before final approval. Capri Global: The company allots 10,000 non‑convertible debentures worth Rs. 100 crore on a private placement basis.

The company allots 10,000 non‑convertible debentures worth Rs. 100 crore on a private placement basis. SEPC: The board will meet on February 2 to consider a proposal for variation in the objects of the issue as stated in the Letter of Offer.

The board will meet on February 2 to consider a proposal for variation in the objects of the issue as stated in the Letter of Offer. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: The company allots 1 lakh non‑convertible securities worth Rs. 2,000 crore, including a green‑shoe option of Rs. 1,000 crore.

The company allots 1 lakh non‑convertible securities worth Rs. 2,000 crore, including a green‑shoe option of Rs. 1,000 crore. GPT Infraprojects: The company emerges as the lowest bidder for a Rs. 1,201 crore project in joint venture with RVNL.

The company emerges as the lowest bidder for a Rs. 1,201 crore project in joint venture with RVNL. SG Finserve: RBI approves the appointment of Deepak Kumar as Director.

RBI approves the appointment of Deepak Kumar as Director. PCBL Chemicals: The company's arm commences commercial production at Line‑4.

The company's arm commences commercial production at Line‑4. Prestige Estates: The company receives a cautionary mail from NSE regarding observations reported in FY25.

The company receives a cautionary mail from NSE regarding observations reported in FY25. Reliance Infrastructure: The Enforcement Directorate provisionally attaches assets worth Rs. 1,885 crore belonging to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

The Enforcement Directorate provisionally attaches assets worth Rs. 1,885 crore belonging to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group. Inox Green Energy: The company allots 2 crore shares upon conversion of warrants.

The company allots 2 crore shares upon conversion of warrants. Godrej Industries: The company completes a Rs. 3,862 crore investment in its arm, Godrej Investment.

The company completes a Rs. 3,862 crore investment in its arm, Godrej Investment. Royal Orchid Hotels: The company decides to divest its 100% stake in its arm, Multi Hotels.

The company decides to divest its 100% stake in its arm, Multi Hotels. Sula Vineyards: The company expects limited impact of the India‑EU FTA on the Indian wine industry. A minimum import price of €2.5 per 750 ml bottle (CIF) will support domestic wineries; the framework protects about 90% of Indian wines and supports long‑term market expansion.

The company expects limited impact of the India‑EU FTA on the Indian wine industry. A minimum import price of €2.5 per 750 ml bottle (CIF) will support domestic wineries; the framework protects about 90% of Indian wines and supports long‑term market expansion. Emami: The company receives a cautionary mail from NSE regarding observations reported in FY25.

Bulk & Block Deals

India Grid Trust: Neo Treasury Plus Fund sold & Trust Financial Consultancy Services bought 15.3 lk shares at Rs. 163.55 a piece.

Neo Treasury Plus Fund sold & Trust Financial Consultancy Services bought 15.3 lk shares at Rs. 163.55 a piece. Gokaldas Exports: Saravana Securities D.Sathyamoorthi sold 4lk shares at Rs. 557.63 a piece.

Saravana Securities D.Sathyamoorthi sold 4lk shares at Rs. 557.63 a piece. Landmark Cars : Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund sold 4.3 lks shares at Rs. 401.5, Dhunseri Ventures sold 2.7 lk shares at Rs. 401.53 a piece, Government Pension Fund Global bought 5.2 lk shares at Rs. 402.06 a piece.

: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund sold 4.3 lks shares at Rs. 401.5, Dhunseri Ventures sold 2.7 lk shares at Rs. 401.53 a piece, Government Pension Fund Global bought 5.2 lk shares at Rs. 402.06 a piece. ECLERX: Sona India Investments Llc bought & Point Break Capital sold 2 lk shares at Rs. 4,409.7 a piece.

Sona India Investments Llc bought & Point Break Capital sold 2 lk shares at Rs. 4,409.7 a piece. Force Motors: Sona India Investments Llc bought & Point Break Capital sold 85,000 shares at Rs 18,785 a piece.

Sona India Investments Llc bought & Point Break Capital sold 85,000 shares at Rs 18,785 a piece. Triveni Engineering and Industries: Sona India Investments Llc bought & Point Break Capital sold 19.5 lk shares at Rs. 347.9 a piece.

Insider Trades

JSW Energy: Promoter Group acquired 95.23 lakh shares.

Promoter Group acquired 95.23 lakh shares. List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Onesource Specialty Pharma

Onesource Specialty Pharma List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: JTL Industries

Trading Tweaks

Zensar Technologies: Interim dividend of Rs 2.40 per share

Jindal Stainless: Interim dividend of Re 1 per share

Orient Electric: Interim dividend of Re 0.75 per share

IIFL Finance: Interim dividend of Rs 4 per share

Shanthi Gears: Interim dividend of Rs 3 per share

6 Months Share lock in opening: GNG Electronics with 72 million shares, 63% of total outstanding shares.

F&O Cues

Nifty Jan futures is up 0.29% to 25,456 at a premium of 114 points.

Nifty Options 3rd Feb Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,300.

