Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 6

Good Morning!

Market Recap

India's benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, ended lower on Thursday, ending three days of advances. The Nifty 50 ended 133 points or 0.5% lower at 25.642 and the BSE Sensex tanked 506 points or 0.6% at 83,311. The broader market showed mixed performance with the Nifty Midcap 150 down 0.3% and Nifty Smallcap 250 down 1%.

Earnings In Focus

Ashiana Housing, BEML, BLS International Services, Bosch, Centum Electronics, CESC, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Prataap Snacks, Electrosteel Castings, Ethos, Fusion Finance, Ganesh Housing, Gateway Distriparks, GMM Pfaudler, Godawari Power and Ispat, Greaves Cotton, Grindwell Norton, G R Infraprojects, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, HeidelbergCement India, JK Tyre & Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, Jubilant Pharmova, Kalpataru, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Lemon Tree Hotels, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, MRF, Paisalo Digital, Procter & Gamble Health, Prism Johnson, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Sanghvi Movers, Sapphire Foods India, Shipping Corporation of India, Sharda Motor Industries, Shilpa Medicare, S H Kelkar and Company, Shree Cement, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Sonata Software, Star Cement, Baazar Style Retail, Sula Vineyards, Sun TV Network, Swan Corp, Tarsons Products, Tata Steel, Whirlpool of India

Earnings Post Market Hours

Berger Paints Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 0.3% at Rs 2,984 crore versus Rs 2,975 crore

EBITDA down 0.2% at Rs 471 crore versus Rs 472 crore

EBITDA Margin down 10 bps at 15.8% versus 15.9%

Net Profit down 8.3% at Rs 271 crore versus Rs 296 crore

Nykaa Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 26.7% at Rs 2,873 crore versus Rs 2,267 crore

EBITDA up 63.2% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 141 crore

EBITDA Margin up 180 bps at 8.0% versus 6.2%

Net Profit up 142.5% at Rs 63.3 crore versus Rs 26.1 crore

Nilkamal Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 12.6% at Rs 962 crore versus Rs 854 crore

EBITDA up 41.3% at Rs 89.6 crore versus Rs 63.4 crore

EBITDA Margin up 190 bps at 9.3% versus 7.4%

Net Profit up 17.6% at Rs 25.3 crore versus Rs 21.5 crore

Tata Motors PV Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 25.8% at Rs 70,108 crore versus Rs 94,472 crore

EBITDA down 91.0% at Rs 941 crore versus Rs 10,417 crore

EBITDA Margin down 970 bps at 1.3% versus 11.0%

Net Loss at Rs 3,486 crore versus Profit of Rs 5,406 crore

Astral Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.3% at Rs 1,542 crore versus Rs 1,397 crore

EBITDA up 8.2% at Rs 238 crore versus Rs 220 crore

EBITDA Margin down 30 bps at 15.4% versus 15.7%

Net Profit down 5.6% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 114 crore

Bharti Airtel Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 53,982 crore versus Rs 52,145 crore

EBITDA up 4.1% at Rs 30,783 crore versus Rs 29,561 crore

EBITDA Margin up 30 bps at 57.0% versus 56.7%

Net Profit down 2.4% at Rs 6,631 crore versus Rs 6,792 crore

LIC Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Net Premium Income up 17.4% at Rs 1.26 Lakh crore

Net Profit up 17.5% at Rs 12,930 crore versus Rs 11,009 crore

AUM up 8.0% at Rs 59.17 Lakh crore

Solvency Ratio up 17 bps at 2.19% versus 2.02%

Bharti Hexacom Q3 (Standalone, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 2,360 crore versus Rs 2,317 crore

EBITDA up 3.8% at Rs 1,254 crore versus Rs 1,208 crore

EBITDA Margin up 110 bps at 53.2% versus 52.1%

Net Profit up 12.5% at Rs 474 crore versus Rs 421 crore

Data Patterns Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 47.9% at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 117 crore

EBITDA up 49.2% at Rs 80.6 crore versus Rs 54 crore

EBITDA Margin up 30 bps at 46.5% versus 46.2%

Net Profit up 30.5% at Rs 58.3 crore versus Rs 44.7 crore

KNR Constructions Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 12.4% at Rs 743 crore versus Rs 848 crore

EBITDA down 34.8% at Rs 167 crore versus Rs 256 crore

EBITDA Margin down 770 bps at 22.4% versus 30.1%

Net Profit down 58.6% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 249 crore

Hitachi Energy Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 28.5% at Rs 2,082 crore versus Rs 1,620 crore

EBITDA up 106.6% at Rs 345 crore versus Rs 167 crore

EBITDA Margin up 630 bps at 16.6% versus 10.3%

Net Profit up 90.3% at Rs 261 crore versus Rs 137 crore

Aavas Financiers Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Calculated NII up 18.0% at Rs 299 crore versus Rs 253 crore

Net Profit up 16.1% at Rs 170 crore versus Rs 147 crore

GNG Electronics Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 40.3% at Rs 487 crore versus Rs 347 crore

EBITDA up 76.0% at Rs 54 crore versus Rs 31 crore

EBITDA Margin up 230 bps at 11.1% versus 8.8%

Net Profit at Rs 38.7 crore versus Rs 19 crore

NCC Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 8.9% at Rs 4,868 crore versus Rs 5,345 crore

EBITDA down 1.1% at Rs 436 crore versus Rs 441 crore

EBITDA Margin up 80 bps at 9.0% versus 8.2%

Net Profit down 36.6% at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 193 crore

Kirloskar Brothers Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 2.5% at Rs 1,116 crore versus Rs 1,144 crore

EBITDA down 14.5% at Rs 142 crore versus Rs 166 crore

EBITDA Margin down 180 bps at 12.7% versus 14.5%

Net Profit down 15.4% at Rs 1.1 crore versus Rs 1.3 crore

JM Financial Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Total Income up 7.8% at Rs 1,126 crore versus Rs 1,044 crore

Net Profit up 15.9% at Rs 313 crore versus Rs 270 crore

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 14.6% at Rs 3,601 crore versus Rs 3,144 crore

EBITDA up 8.6% at Rs 887 crore versus Rs 817 crore

EBITDA Margin down 140 bps at 24.6% versus 26.0%

Net Profit up 9.0% at Rs 880 crore versus Rs 807 crore

Eveready Industries Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.1% at Rs 367 crore versus Rs 334 crore

EBITDA up 12.9% at Rs 33 crore versus Rs 29.2 crore

EBITDA Margin up 20 bps at 9.0% versus 8.8%

Net Profit down 43.1% at Rs 7.5 crore versus Rs 13.1 crore

Shivalik Bimetal Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue down 2.3% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 137 crore

EBITDA up 2.7% at Rs 32.2 crore versus Rs 31.4 crore

EBITDA Margin up 120 bps at 24.0% versus 22.8%

Net Profit down 10.8% at Rs 22.2 crore versus Rs 24.9 crore

Gokul Agro Resources Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 26.6% at Rs 6,314 crore versus Rs 4,988 crore

EBITDA up 15.6% at Rs 162 crore versus Rs 140 crore

EBITDA Margin down 20 bps at 2.6% versus 2.8%

Net Profit up 7.7% at Rs 80.4 crore versus Rs 74.7 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 0.2% at Rs 1,642 crore versus Rs 1,639 crore

EBITDA down 7.6% at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 262 crore

EBITDA Margin down 120 bps at 14.8% versus 16.0%

Net Loss at Rs 61.6 crore versus Profit of Rs 28.1 crore

Kennametal India Q3 (Standalone, QoQ)

Revenue up 12.8% at Rs 334 crore versus Rs 296 crore

EBITDA down 15.0% at Rs 44.8 crore versus Rs 52.7 crore

EBITDA Margin down 440 bps at 13.4% versus 17.8%

Net Profit down 22.3% at Rs 24.4 crore versus Rs 31.4 crore

JK Paper Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 8.0% at Rs 1,763 crore versus Rs 1,632 crore

EBITDA up 5.8% at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 168 crore

EBITDA Margin down 20 bps at 10.1% versus 10.3%

Net Profit down 58.1% at Rs 27.4 crore versus Rs 65.4 crore

Shree Renuka Sugars Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 12.7% at Rs 2,273 crore versus Rs 2,603 crore

EBITDA up 569.1% at Rs 273 crore versus Rs 40.8 crore

EBITDA Margin up 1040 bps at 12.0% versus 1.6%

Net Loss at Rs 38.3 crore versus Loss of Rs 203.6 crore

Kaynes Tech Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 21.6% at Rs 804 crore versus Rs 661 crore

EBITDA up 26.9% at Rs 119 crore versus Rs 94 crore

EBITDA Margin up 60 bps at 14.8% versus 14.2%

Net Profit up 15.4% at Rs 76.6 crore versus Rs 66.4 crore

Repco Home Finance Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Total Income up 2.7% at Rs 457 crore versus Rs 445 crore

Net Profit up 2.0% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 113 crore

Shreeji Shipping Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 30.0% at Rs 198 crore versus Rs 152 crore

EBITDA up 110.4% at Rs 56.4 crore versus Rs 26.8 crore

EBITDA Margin up 1090 bps at 28.5% versus 17.6%

Net Profit up 135.5% at Rs 32.5 crore versus Rs 13.8 crore

Goodyear India Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue down 3.9% at Rs 607 crore versus Rs 632 crore

EBITDA up 77.3% at Rs 42.2 crore versus Rs 23.8 crore

EBITDA Margin up 310 bps at 6.9% versus 3.8%

Net Profit up 158.9% at Rs 24.6 crore versus Rs 9.5 crore

Physicswallah Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 33.7% at Rs 1,082 crore versus Rs 810 crore

EBITDA up 28.6% at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 184 crore

EBITDA Margin down 90 bps at 21.8% versus 22.7%

Net Profit up 9.7% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 91.6 crore

Healthcare Global Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 13.3% at Rs 633 crore versus Rs 559 crore

EBITDA up 24.4% at Rs 110 crore versus Rs 88.4 crore

EBITDA Margin up 150 bps at 17.3% versus 15.8%

Net Loss at Rs 9.4 crore versus Profit of Rs 7 crore

Krsnaa Diagnostics Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 181 crore versus Rs 175 crore

EBITDA up 2.9% at Rs 46.4 crore versus Rs 45.1 crore

EBITDA Margin down 30 bps at 25.6% versus 25.9%

Net Profit down 21.6% at Rs 15.2 crore versus Rs 19.4 crore

SKF India Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 54.1% at Rs 577 crore versus Rs 1,256 crore

EBITDA down 31.9% at Rs 82.4 crore versus Rs 121 crore

EBITDA Margin up 460 bps at 14.3% versus 9.7%

Net Profit down 43.6% at Rs 62 crore versus Rs 110 crore

Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 24.1% at Rs 265 crore versus Rs 350 crore

EBITDA down 68.4% at Rs 8.1 crore versus Rs 25.6 crore

EBITDA Margin down 430 bps at 3.0% versus 7.3%

Net Profit down 82.2% at Rs 4.5 crore versus Rs 25.3 crore

Viyash Scientific Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.9% at Rs 858 crore versus Rs 774 crore

EBITDA up 76.3% at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 99.6 crore

EBITDA Margin up 760 bps at 20.5% versus 12.9%

Net Profit down 13.8% at Rs 38.4 crore versus Rs 44.6 crore

Hero MotoCorp Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 21.7% at Rs 12,487 crore versus Rs 10,260 crore

EBITDA up 22.5% at Rs 1,846 crore versus Rs 1,508 crore

EBITDA Margin up 10 bps at 14.8% versus 14.7%

Net Profit up 14.4% at Rs 1,268 crore versus Rs 1,108 crore

Updater Services Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 767 crore versus Rs 695 crore

EBITDA down 55.1% at Rs 20.7 crore versus Rs 46.1 crore

EBITDA Margin down 390 bps at 2.7% versus 6.6%

Net Profit down 70.4% at Rs 9.2 crore versus Rs 30.9 crore

Stocks In News

Cyient: The company strengthens the leadership team with key appointments to accelerate technology-driven growth.

The company strengthens the leadership team with key appointments to accelerate technology-driven growth. Interglobe Aviation: The company informs that Competition Commision of India has issued a prima facie order to initiate an investigation against them for creating an artificial shortage of seats.

The company informs that Competition Commision of India has issued a prima facie order to initiate an investigation against them for creating an artificial shortage of seats. Sarda Energy & Minerals: The company informs that SECL has approved their arm's request to terminate an agreement between them on account of unviability of the project due to change in mine boundary.

The company informs that SECL has approved their arm's request to terminate an agreement between them on account of unviability of the project due to change in mine boundary. Gujarat Themis Biosyn: The company informs that their current chief financial officer Mr. Bhavik Shah is transitioning into a different role within the organization. Mr. Krushpesh Patel will be appointed as the new CFO from 1st April.

The company informs that their current chief financial officer Mr. Bhavik Shah is transitioning into a different role within the organization. Mr. Krushpesh Patel will be appointed as the new CFO from 1st April. Firstsource Solution: The company partners with Prosper AI to advance healthcare revenue cycle management with next-level voice AI capabilities.

The company partners with Prosper AI to advance healthcare revenue cycle management with next-level voice AI capabilities. Purvankara: The company acquires balance 10.46% of SPAL, increasing its shareholding from 89.49% to 99.95%.

The company acquires balance 10.46% of SPAL, increasing its shareholding from 89.49% to 99.95%. Ultratech Cement: The company commissions an additional grinding capacity of 2.7 MTPA at its Aligarh unit in Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total cement grinding capacity of the Aligarh unit stands at 4 MTPA.

The company commissions an additional grinding capacity of 2.7 MTPA at its Aligarh unit in Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total cement grinding capacity of the Aligarh unit stands at 4 MTPA. SJVN: The company successfully achieves COD of 70 MW Dhubri Solar Power Project in Assam.

The company successfully achieves COD of 70 MW Dhubri Solar Power Project in Assam. Embassy Developments: The company voluntarily strikes-off its arm to simplify corporate structure & reduce unnecessary costs.

The company voluntarily strikes-off its arm to simplify corporate structure & reduce unnecessary costs. The Indian Hotels Company: The company continues its growth momentum, reaching a portfolio of 615 hotels & a pipeline of 255 hotels.

The company continues its growth momentum, reaching a portfolio of 615 hotels & a pipeline of 255 hotels. Shivalik Bimetal Controls: The company gives corporate guarantee worth Rs. 7 crore to its arm and proposes to add 40k assemblies per month/1 million busbar per month in its Pune plant with an investment of Rs. 20 crore.

The company gives corporate guarantee worth Rs. 7 crore to its arm and proposes to add 40k assemblies per month/1 million busbar per month in its Pune plant with an investment of Rs. 20 crore. Som Distilleries & Breweries: The company clarifies that an action was taken by the Excise commissioner, MP on the basis of a 2012 case. The company acknowledges the suspension of the manufacturing unit license by the Excise Authorities.

The company clarifies that an action was taken by the Excise commissioner, MP on the basis of a 2012 case. The company acknowledges the suspension of the manufacturing unit license by the Excise Authorities. Stallion India: The company approves rights issue of 3.67 crore shares at a price of Rs. 99, fixes 11 Feb as the record date.

The company approves rights issue of 3.67 crore shares at a price of Rs. 99, fixes 11 Feb as the record date. LTIMindtree: The company has been recognized as a leader in Everest Group Payments IT services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025.

The company has been recognized as a leader in Everest Group Payments IT services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025. Muthoot Finance: The company has approved the issuance & allotment of $600 million 5.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2030.

The company has approved the issuance & allotment of $600 million 5.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2030. Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened 2 new stores in Karnataka & Haryana. The total number of stores on date stands at 447.

The company has opened 2 new stores in Karnataka & Haryana. The total number of stores on date stands at 447. Windlas Biotech: The company approves the dissolution of its arm in the USA.

The company approves the dissolution of its arm in the USA. Arvind Smartspaces: The company adds a new residential high-rise project in Bengaluru with a top-line potential of Rs. 860 crore.

The company adds a new residential high-rise project in Bengaluru with a top-line potential of Rs. 860 crore. Marico: The company has completed the 60% acquisition of Cosmix Wellness.

The company has completed the 60% acquisition of Cosmix Wellness. Federal Bank: RBI approves Asia II Topco XIII to acquire 9.99% of the bank.

RBI approves Asia II Topco XIII to acquire 9.99% of the bank. Physicswallah: The company completes acquisition of Nextseed Foundation for Rs. 1 lakh & also approves to incorporate a subsidiary in India for hospitality services.

The company completes acquisition of Nextseed Foundation for Rs. 1 lakh & also approves to incorporate a subsidiary in India for hospitality services. JK Paper: The company will set up a hybrid power project for an estimated cost of Rs. 500 crore.

The company will set up a hybrid power project for an estimated cost of Rs. 500 crore. Hindustan Copper: The company's dispute with SEPC has now been resolved.

The company's dispute with SEPC has now been resolved. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: The company approves merger of its arms Jaypore E-comm & TG apparel & Décor with itself.

The company approves merger of its arms Jaypore E-comm & TG apparel & Décor with itself. Ashapura Minechem: The company re-appoints Mr. Hemul Shah as the chief executive officer for 2 years.

The company re-appoints Mr. Hemul Shah as the chief executive officer for 2 years. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company's CFO, Mr. Narayan Saraf has resigned

The company's CFO, Mr. Narayan Saraf has resigned IRB Infrastructure: The company scheduled a board meeting on Feb 13 to mull bonus share issue.

The company scheduled a board meeting on Feb 13 to mull bonus share issue. Minda Corporation: The company appoints Mr. Ajay Agarwal as the CFO.

The company appoints Mr. Ajay Agarwal as the CFO. Cipla: The company informs that the Goods And Services Tax department has initiated inspection at the company's offices & facilities in Maharashtra.

The company informs that the Goods And Services Tax department has initiated inspection at the company's offices & facilities in Maharashtra. Ashiana Housing: The company acquires 8.83 acres of land in Raigad district.

Bulk And Block Deals

SMC Global Securities: Nishant Pitti bought 16.11 lakh shares at Rs. 83.8 a piece.

Cartrade Tech: Oaklane Capital Management bought 3.80 lakh shares at Rs. 2,232.93 a piece and Mobius Investment Trust sold 2.42 lakh shares at Rs. 2,176.59 a piece.

Bliss GVS Pharma: MATEUS bought 14 lakh shares and Arian Investment sold 14 lakh shares at Rs. 180.1 a piece.

Insider Trades

Maharashtra Seamless: Haryana Capfin, promoter group, acquires 34,160 shares.

Choice International: The pledge of Patodia Properties, promoter group, of 3.2 lk shares has been revoked.

Corporate Actions

Others:

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. Demerger

Shares To Exit Anchor Lock-In

Sri Lotus Developers: 6 months share lock in, 79 mn lock in shares,16% of total outstanding shares

Shanti Gold Int: 6 months share lock in, 0.02 mn lock in shares, 0.02% of total outstanding shares

M & B Engineering: 6 months share lock in, 2 mn lock in shares, 3% of total outstanding shares

Laxmi India Finance: 6 months share lock in, 25 mn lock in shares, 48% of total outstanding shares

Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare:1 yr share lock in, 36 mn lock in shares, 12% of total outstanding shares

Board Meeting

Kalpataru Ltd. – Fund Raising

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. – Fund Raising

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: ADF Foods, Avanti Feeds, Carysil, Gokaldas Exports, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Indo Count Industries, Pearl Global Industries, Ramco Systems, Suven Life Sciences

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Kitex Garments

Price Band

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Shreeji Shipping Global

Price Band change from 20% to 5%: Genus Power Infrastructures

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Pokarna

F&O Cues

Nifty Feb futures is down 0.50% to 25,720.00 at a premium of 77 points.

Nifty Options 10th Feb Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 27,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.

Also Read: Silver Tanks 10% On MCX, Gold Slides Rs 2,310 Amid Strong US Dollar

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.