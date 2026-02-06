Pidilite Q3 Review: Strong Growth Outlook, Recent Correction Support Mid-Teen Gains, Says PL Capital - Check New Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

PL Capital Report

Pidilite Industries Ltd. is well positioned to sustain growth, driven by continuous innovations, strategic tie-ups to introduce technologically advanced products, and 2–4x growth in pioneer and growth categories (45% of sales).

Near-term margin outlook remains stable given benign raw material prices; however, expansion looks unlikely as Pidilite continues to invest in new categories and brand building.

PL Capital estimates 10% earnings per share CAGR over FY26–28 and assign a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 1,734 (Rs 1714 earlier).

The stock trades at rich valuations of 48.5xFY28, however given 15% correction from peak and steady outlook, it offers scope for mid teen returns in next 12-15 months. Hence the brokerage retain Buy rating.

