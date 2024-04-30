US Dollar Index at 105.76US 10-year bond yield at 4.61%\tBrent crude down 0.10% at $88.31 per barrel Nymex crude down 0.17% at $82.49 per barrel Bitcoin was up 1.88% at $64,126.49.Motilal Oswal maintains 'neutral' rating on Mahindra Lifespaces at Rs 600 target price.Strong year-end performance, but low traction at existing projects in Q4 leads to miss in pre-sales.Contribution of new Pune and Chennai launches to be reflected in Q1.Firm well poised to sustain booking momentum. given a healthy project pipeline.Estimates value of existing pipeline at Rs 4,000 crore.Near term growth potential is already factored into current price..Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on L&T Finance at Rs 210 target price.Q4 earnings miss due to additional provisions of Rs 175 crore on security receipts.Asset quality improved sequentially; provisioning coverage broadly stable.Investments in automation, security, e- aggregator partnerships to lead to stronger retail loan growth.Expects total loan/net-profit CAGR of 26%/35% over FY24-26..Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on Coromandel International at Rs 1,400 target price.Subdued demand hurt Q4 operating performance but beat brokerage estimates.Operating performance of fertiliser business to remain subdued in the first half of fiscal 2025.Expects performance of crop protection business to improve from Q1.Maintains FY25/26 earnings estimates..Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on UltraTech Cement at Rs 11,500 target price.Fourth-quarter operating performance 9% above brokerage estimate.Management pegged FY25 capex at Rs 9,500 crore.Improving earnings, strong balance sheet, leadership position warrants higher multiples..Citi Research maintains 'buy' on UltraTech Cement and raises target price to Rs 11,700 apiece.Q4 Ebitda ahead of brokerage estimates on higher volumes and better costs.Expects 12% volume CAGR through FY24–27.Management expects FY25 demand to moderate below 9% but remain in high single digits.Company on track to achieve 200 MT capacity.Expects ROCE to rise from an average 13% to 16%/17%..Nifty April futures up 0.84% to 22,745.15 at a premium of 101.75 points.Nifty April futures open interest up 4.29%.Nifty Bank April futures up 2.45% to 49,563.85 at a premium of 139.8 points.Nifty Bank April futures open interest up 30.81%.Nifty Options May 2 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 23,000 and maximum put open interest at 22,500.Bank Nifty Options April 30 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.Securities in ban period: Biocon, Vodafone Idea..The Indian currency closed 12 paise weaker against the US Dollar at Rs 83.47..Investcorp To Acquire NSE's Digital Technology Services Business For Rs 1,000 Crore.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Aegis Logistics, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Lux Industries.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Exicom Tele-Systems,Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Yuken India..JNK India IPO Subscribed 28.13 Times On Final Day.Protean eGov Technologies: IIFL Special Opportunities Fund sold 10 lakh shares (2.47%) at Rs 1,222 apiece while Plutus Wealth Management bought 5 lakh shares (1.23%) at Rs 1,220 apiece..JNK India: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 415 apiece. The Rs 649.5-crore IPO was subscribed 28.13 times on its third and final day..Wipro: The company announced the launch of its own Lab45 Think Tank to help enterprise leaders and Wipro customers prepare for a future with emerging technologies. Lab45's Think Tank will study the impact of emerging technologies, such as generative AI, space technology, spatial and quantum computing.Tata Elxsi: Tata Power Community Development Trust has partnered with the company to drive its Pay Autention initiative forward.NMDC: The company increased prices of lump ore by Rs 400 per tonne to Rs 6,200 per tonne and fines by Rs 200 per tonne to Rs 5,260 per tonne.KEC International: The company received new orders worth Rs 1,036 crore across various businesses. The company has received transmission and distribution projects in the Middle East and the US.Coromandel International: The company commenced activity to set up its 1,000-crore-plus phosphoric acid and sulfuric acid plants at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.Rites: The company received a letter of acceptance worth $111 million from Bangladesh Railway for the supply of passenger carriages.Rail Vikas Nigam: The KRDCL-RVNL Joint Venture received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 439 crore for the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram station.Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers: The Ministry of Chemicals approved the revised investment worth Rs 2,170 crore by the company in Talcher Fertilizers. Talcher Fertilizers is a JV between the company, GAIL, Coal India, and Fertilizer Corp.Thomas Cook: The company and SOTC successfully operated their inaugural charter to Bhutan from Bengaluru on April 27 and the flight was operated at 100% capacity. This exceptional delivery underscores the robust demand from Bengaluru and Karnataka for premium destination experiences.Bajel Projects: The company redesignated MD Rajesh Ganesh as MD and CEO.IDBI Bank: The company received a tax order worth Rs 349 crore, including interest and penalty, from Maharashtra GST authorities.PC Jeweller: SBI seeks to withdraw the petition against the company on account of agreed settlement terms.Capri Global Capital: The company has appointed LV Prabhakar as the chairperson of the board..KEC International Bags Rs 1,036-Crore Orders Across Verticals.Tata Chemicals (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 21.15% at Rs 3475 crore vs Rs 4407 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,873 crore).Ebitda down 54.09% at Rs 443 crore vs Rs 965 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 519 crore).Margin down 914 bps at 12.74% vs 21.89%, (Bloomberg estimate 13.4%).Net loss at Rs 841 crore vs profit of Rs 692 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 182 crore).Approved funds raise worth Rs 2,000 crore via bonds.Recommended dividend of Rs 15 per share.Poonawalla Fincorp (Standalone, YoY)Total Income up 58.6% at Rs 922 crore vs Rs 581 crore.Net profit up 83.57% at Rs 332 crore vs Rs 181 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 275.5 crore).Vesuvius India (Standalone, YoY)Revenue up 23.22% at Rs 453 crore vs Rs 368 crore.Ebitda up 72.6% at Rs 94.97 crore vs Rs 55.02 crore.Margin up 599 bps at 20.94% vs 14.95%.Net profit up 58.72% at Rs 92.22 crore vs Rs 58.1 crore.Shoppers Stop (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 13.25% at Rs 1046 crore vs Rs 924 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1011 crore).Ebitda up 7.72% at Rs 167 crore vs Rs 155 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 174 crore).Margin down 81 bps at 15.93% vs 16.74% (Bloomberg estimate 17.2%).Net profit up 62.55% at Rs 23.18 crore vs Rs 14.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3.5 crore).Birlasoft (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 1.45% at Rs 1,363 crore vs Rs 1343 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,369 crore).EBIT up 3.82% at Rs 201 crore vs Rs 193 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 202.3 crore).Margin up 33 bps at 14.72% vs 14.38% (Bloomberg estimate 14.78%).Net profit up 11.81% at Rs 180.08 crore vs Rs 161.05 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 164 crore).Board recommends a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.Spandana Sphoorty Financial (Standalone, YoY)Total income up 32.49% at Rs 670 crore vs Rs 505 crore.Net profit up 5.15% at Rs 122.2 crore vs Rs 116.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 130 crore).UCO Bank (Standalone, YoY)Net profit down 9% YoY at Rs 526 crore vs Rs 581 crore.NII at up 11% Rs 2,187 crore vs Rs 1,972 crore.Gross NPA at 3.46% vs 3.85% QoQ.Net NPA at 0.89% vs 0.98% QoQ.Board recommends a dividend of Rs 0.28 per share.Gillette India (YoY)Revenue up 9.96% at Rs 681 crore vs Rs 619 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 660 crore).Ebitda up 19.91% at Rs 160 crore vs Rs 134 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 157 crore.Margin up 195 bps at 23.55% vs 21.59% (Bloomberg estimate 23.8%).Net profit down 3.51% at Rs 99.09 crore vs Rs 103 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 104.3 crore).KFIN Technologies (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 4.38% at Rs 228.3 crore vs Rs 219 crore.EBIT up 6.47% at Rs 89.95 crore vs Rs 84.48 crore.Margin up 77 bps at 39.39% vs 38.62%.Net profit up 11.43% at Rs 74.46 crore vs Rs 66.82 crore.Recommends final dividend of Rs 5.75 per share.Can Fin Homes (YoY)Total income up 21.37% at Rs 928 crore vs Rs 764 crore.Net profit up 26.07% at Rs 209 crore vs Rs 166 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 206.3 crore).Board recommended final dividend of Rs 4 per share.Rossari Biotech (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 16.31% at Rs 473 crore vs 406 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 485.4 crore).Ebitda up 16.62% at Rs 63.57 crore vs Rs 54.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 66.1 crore).Margin up 3 bps at 13.44% vs 13.41%, (Bloomberg estimate 13.6%).Net profit up 17.7% at Rs 34.1 crore vs Rs 28.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 35.6 crore)..Tata Chemicals Q4 Results: Reports Net Loss, Misses Estimates\n.Indian Oil Corp., REC Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd. REC Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co., Indus Towers Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd., Sona BLW and Precision Forgings Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Co., Exide Industries Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Central Bank of India and IFCI Ltd..Markets in the Asia-Pacific region extended gains to Tuesday, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street. Investors await China's manufacturing activity data.The Nikkei 225 was trading 484.26 points or 1.28% higher at 38,419.02 as of 06:38 a.m. In Japan, market participants speculated that the government might have intervened to support the yen after it surged back from record low against the US Dollar, Bloomberg reported.The Kospi was 21.35 points or 0.79% higher at 2,708.79, and the S&P ASX 200 was 7.90 points or 0.10% up at 7,645.30 as of 06:41 a.m.US stocks rose as a solid earnings season kept the market afloat despite bets the Federal Reserve will be forced to leave interest rates higher for longer, Bloomberg said.The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.32% and 0.35%, respectively as of Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.38%.Brent crude was trading 0.10% lower at $88.30 a barrel. Gold was down 0.04% to $2,334.77 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was trading 10.50 points or 0.05% higher at 22,781.00 as of 06:40 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices rebounded from Friday's drop to close nearly 1% higher on Monday, led by a rally in the banking, power and oil and gas sectors.The Nifty settled 215.10 points, or 0.96%, higher at 22,635.05, and the Sensex rose 941.12 points, or 1.28%, to end at 74,671.28.Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after five consecutive sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 169.1 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth day and bought equities worth Rs 692.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.The Indian currency closed 12 paise weaker against the US dollar at 83.47..Nestle India Defends Extra Sugar In Indian Cerelac Content Vs Europe