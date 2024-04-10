FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,778.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 163.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 21,010 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.